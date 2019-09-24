Select Page

UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs Cannonier Fight Card

UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs Cannonier
Sept 28, 2019
Royal Arena
Copenhagen, Denmark

Fight Card Ranking (strength of card on paper based on our exclusive Pound for Pound fighter rankings)

UFC Fight Night cards range between 9,900-3,200 points, with an average Fight Night card ranking 6,100

(click on fighter’s name for detailed scouting report)

(fighter ranking based on our exclusive Performance Based Ranking system – click fighter’s rank to check out the list)

Main Card (ESPN+ – 2:00 pm Eastern)

Middleweights (five rounds):
Jack Hermansson   (20-4,  #7 ranked middleweight) vs Jared Cannonier   (12-4, #10 ranked middleweight)

Lightweights:
Mark Madsen    (7-0) vs Danilo Belluardo  (12-4, #76 ranked lightweight)

Welterweights:
Gunnar Nelson   (17-4-1, #13 ranked welterweight) vs Gilbert Burns  (16-3, #26 ranked welterweight)

Light Heavyweights:
Ion Cutelaba   (14-4, 1 NC, #20 ranked light heavyweight) vs Khalil Rountree Jr   (8-3, 1 NC, #23 ranked light heavyweight)

Light Heavyweights:
Michal Oleksiejczuk  (14-2, 1 NC, #24 ranked light heavyweight) vs Ovince Saint Preux  (23-13, #6 ranked light heavyweight)

Welterweights:
Nicolas Dalby   (17-3-1, 1 NC, #73 ranked welterweight) vs Alex Oliveira   (19-7-1, 2 NC, #25 ranked welterweight)

Prelims (ESPN+ – 11:00 am Eastern)

Middleweights:
Alen Amedovski   (8-1, #41 ranked middleweight) vs John Phillips   (21-9, 1 NC), #41 ranked middleweight)

Middleweights:
Alessio Di Chirico  (12-3, #29 ranked middleweight) vs Makmud Muradov   (22-6)

Welterweights:
Siyar Bahadurzada   (24-7-1, #49 ranked welterweight) vs Ismail Naurdiev  (18-3, #35 ranked welterweight)

Featherweights:
Brandon Davis   (10-7, #38 ranked featherweight) vs Giga Chikadze   (7-2)

Women’s Bantamweights:
Macy Chiasson   (5-0, #10 ranked women’s bantamweight) vs Lina Lansberg   (9-4, #19 ranked women’s bantamweight)

Lightweights:
Marc Diakiese   (13-3, #43 ranked lightweight) vs Lando Vannata   (10-3-2, #36 ranked lightweight)

Bantamweights:
Jack Shore   (11-0) vs Nohelin Hernandez   (9-3, #59 ranked bantamweight)

Betting Odds:


UFC on ESPN+ 18: Hermansson vs. Cannonier odds - BestFightOdds

MMA Manifesto

