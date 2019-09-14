Select Page

UFC Fight Night: Cowboy vs Gaethje Results

UFC Fight Night: Cowboy vs Gaethje Results
UFC Fight Night: Cowboy vs Gaethje
Sept 14, 2019
Rogers Arena
Vancouver, B.C.

Fight Card Ranking (strength of card on paper based on our exclusive Pound for Pound fighter rankings)

UFC Fight Night cards range between 9,900-3,200 points, with an average Fight Night card ranking 6,100

(click on fighter’s name for detailed scouting report)

(fighter ranking based on our exclusive Performance Based Ranking system – click fighter’s rank to check out the list)

Main Card (ESPN+ – 8:00 pm Eastern)

Lightweights (five rounds):
Donald Cerrone   (36-12, 1 NC,  #14 ranked lightweight) vs Justin Gaethje   (20-2, #8 ranked lightweight)

Light Heavyweights:
Glover Teixeira    (29-7, #3 ranked light heavyweight) vs Nikita Krylov   (25-6, #11 ranked light heavyweight)

Heavyweights:
Todd Duffee   (9-3, #27 ranked heavyweight) vs Jeff Hughes  (10-2, #33 ranked heavyweight)

Welterweights:
Michel Pereira   (22-9, 2 NC, #61 ranked welterweight) vs Tristan Connelly   (13-6)

Middleweights:
Antonio Carlos Junior  (10-3, 1 NC, #12 ranked middleweight) vs Uriah Hall  (14-9, #11 ranked middleweight)

Light Heavyweights:
Misha Cirkunov   (14-5, #14 ranked light heavyweight) vs Jimmy Crute   (10-0, #19 ranked light heavyweight)

Prelims (ESPN – 5:00 pm Eastern)

Heavyweights:
Marcin Tybura   (17-5, #13 ranked heavyweight) vs Augusto Sakai   (13-1-1, #29 ranked heavyweight)

Bantamweights:
Cole Smith  (7-0, #48 ranked bantamweight) vs Miles Johns    (9-0)

Bantamweights:
Brad Katona   (8-1, #51 ranked bantamweight) vs Hunter Azure  (7-0)

Featherweights:
Chas Skelly   (17-4, #20 ranked featherweight)**WINNER VIA UNANIMOUS DECISION (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
vs Jordan Griffin   (17-6, #54 ranked featherweight)

Bantamweights:
Louis Smolka   (15-6, #24 ranked bantamweight)**WINNER VIA TKO (PUNCHES) – ROUND 1 (4:43)
vs Ryan MacDonald   (10-1, #59 ranked bantamweight)

Lightweights:
Kyle Prepolec   (12-6, #76 ranked lightweight) vs
Austin Hubbard   (10-3, #76 ranked lightweight)**WINNER VIA UNANIMOUS DECISION (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

MMA Manifesto, Updates

