UFC Fight Night: Cowboy vs Gaethje Fighter Salaries, Incentive Pay, Attendance & Gate

Justin Gaethje winning an end of night bonus?! Unthinkable!

Before we go any further, we should note that most international athletic commissions don’t release fighter pay info, so none of the following salary data for the event is official. However, you can get a fairly accurate picture of a fighter’s pay based on official purse info released from past fights. So, based on that info, here is the estimated pay breakdown for the 24 fighters that traded blows at the event. But please remember – this is only an estimate, not official info.

Justin Gaethje: $315,000 ($130,000 to show, $130,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Glover Teixeira: $245,000 ($115,000 to show, $115,000 win bonus, $15,000 fight week incentive pay)

Donald Cerrone: $195,000 ($175,000 to show, $20,000 fight week incentive pay)

Misha Cirkunov: $145,000 ($45,000 to show, $45,000 to show, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Uriah Hall: $130,000 ($60,000 to show, $60,000 win bonus, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

Tristan Connelly: $125,900 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $2,400 from Pereira for missing weight, $100,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Nikita Krylov: $95,000 ($85,000 to show, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

Louis Smolka: $78,000 ($34,000 to show, $34,000 win bonus, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

Chas Skelly: $60,000 ($25,000 to show, $25,000 win bonus, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

Antonio Carlos Junior: $52,000 ($42,000 to show, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

Marcin Tybura: $47,000 ($42,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Augusto Sakai: $31,500 ($14,000 to show, $14,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Brad Katona: $31,000 ($27,000 to show, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Miles Johns: $23,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Hunter Azure: $23,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Austin Hubbard: $23,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Jimmy Crute: $17,500 ($14,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Todd Duffee: $15,500 ($12,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Cole Smith: $15,500 ($12,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Jordan Griffin: $15,500 ($12,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Jeff Hughes: $13,500 ($10,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Ryan MacDonald: $13,500 ($10,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Kyle Prepolec: $13,500 ($10,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Michel Pereira: $13,100 ($12,000 to show, $2,400 fine for missing weight, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)