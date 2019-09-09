UFC Fight Night: Cowboy vs Gaethje

Sept 14, 2019

Rogers Arena

Vancouver, B.C.

UFC Fight Night: Cowboy vs Gaethje Fight Card

Fight Card Ranking (strength of card on paper based on our exclusive Pound for Pound fighter rankings)

UFC Fight Night cards range between 9,900-3,200 points, with an average Fight Night card ranking 6,100

Main Card (ESPN+ – 8:00 pm Eastern)

Lightweights (five rounds):

Donald Cerrone (36-12, 1 NC, #14 ranked lightweight) vs Justin Gaethje (20-2, #8 ranked lightweight)

Light Heavyweights:

Glover Teixeira (29-7, #3 ranked light heavyweight) vs Nikita Krylov (25-6, #11 ranked light heavyweight)

Heavyweights:

Todd Duffee (9-3, #27 ranked heavyweight) vs Jeff Hughes (10-2, #33 ranked heavyweight)

Welterweights:

Michel Pereira (22-9, 2 NC, #61 ranked welterweight) vs TBA

Middleweights:

Antonio Carlos Junior (10-3, 1 NC, #12 ranked middleweight) vs Uriah Hall (14-9, #11 ranked middleweight)

Light Heavyweights:

Misha Cirkunov (14-5, #14 ranked light heavyweight) vs Jimmy Crute (10-0, #19 ranked light heavyweight)

Prelims (ESPN – 5:00 pm Eastern)

Heavyweights:

Marcin Tybura (17-5, #13 ranked heavyweight) vs Augusto Sakai (13-1-1, #29 ranked heavyweight)

Bantamweights:

Cole Smith (7-0, #48 ranked bantamweight) vs Miles Johns (9-0)

Middleweights:

Andrew Sanchez (11-4, #31 ranked middleweight) vs Marvin Vettori (13-4-1, #19 ranked middleweight)

Bantamweights:

Brad Katona (8-1, #51 ranked bantamweight) vs Hunter Azure (7-0)

Featherweights:

Chas Skelly (17-4, #20 ranked featherweight) vs Jordan Griffin (17-6, #54 ranked featherweight)

Bantamweights:

Louis Smolka (15-6, #24 ranked bantamweight) vs Ryan MacDonald (10-1, #59 ranked bantamweight)

Lightweights:

Kyle Prepolec (12-6, #76 ranked lightweight) vs Austin Hubbard (10-3, #76 ranked lightweight)

