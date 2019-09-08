Select Page

UFC 242 Pick 'Em Results

Congratulations to Justin Dennison for winning our UFC 242  Pick ‘Em Contest via tie-breaker!  Next Pick ‘Em action will be for UFC Fight Night: Cerrone vs Gaethje on Sept 14th. Thanks for playing!

Consensus Picks

Khabib Nurmagomedov – 62%
Edson Barboza – 51%
Islam Makhachev – 83%
Curtis Blaydes – 84%
Mairbek Taisumov – 54%

Consensus Overall Record in 2019: 80-42 (66%)


1 Justin Dennison 9
2 Jared storey 9
2 Mark Moreno 9
4 Abdalla Shamil 8
4 Christian Dave Mejia 8
4 Daniel Sanchez 8
4 Declan 8
4 Michael J. 8
4 Nathan H. 8
4 Robert Oakes 8
4 The MMA Manifesto 8
12 Brandon Kaplan 7
12 Brendan Malek 7
12 Caleb 7
12 Derek Imm 7
12 Eduardo Ramos 7
12 Herman Martinez 7
12 Luke Rhoads 7
12 MMAinVA 7
12 Ryan Pauley 7
12 ryanC 7
22 Blake cooper 6
22 Chandul Perera 6
22 Eric  McIntosh 6
22 Graeme Findlay 6
22 Justin 6
22 Sam Keary 6
28 Andrew Dowling 5
28 Armand Metichecchia 5
28 Cameron Smith 5
28 Dave K. 5
28 Deuntay FIELDS 5
28 Devon Jenkins 5
28 Jai Robertson-smith 5
28 joshy 5
28 Neil H. 5
28 Scott 5
28 SternFan74 5
28 Steve Risk 5
40 Aaron Shean 4
40 Ben 4
40 Brett Alison 4
40 Cameron Walsh 4
40 Isaac 4
40 James Weise 4
40 larry chaput 4
40 Leigh Martin 4
40 Matthew Cooper 4
40 Owen Henneman 4
40 Rodney 4
40 Samuel James Croft 4
40 Tamieka Garcia 4
40 theJawas 4
40 Trevor woods 4
40 Vic Rattanasithy 4
56 Christopher Turner 3
56 Daniel Sansone 3
56 Jerry Nenycz 3
56 Kyle Peters 3
56 Peter Templer 3
56 Randall 3
56 Vinura 3
63 Emma Vreeland 2
63 Kunal Jha 2

 


2019 Overall Top Ten

1 Nathan H. 163
2 Brandon Kaplan 152
3 MMAinVA 150
4 Dave K. 147
4 Herman Martinez 147
6 Michael J. 145
7 Derek Imm 144
8 CDN420 137
8 Neil H. 137
10 Cameron Walsh 135

