UFC 242: Khabib vs Poirier Results

UFC 242: Khabib vs Poirier

Sept 7, 2019

The Arena, Yas Island

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

UFC 242: Khabib vs Poirier Fight Card

Fight Card Ranking (strength of card on paper based on our exclusive Pound for Pound fighter rankings)

UFC PPV cards range between 13,300-4,700 points, with an average card ranking 10,300

(click on fighter’s name for detailed scouting report)

(fighter ranking based on our exclusive Performance Based Ranking system – click fighter’s rank to check out the list)

Main Card (PPV – 2:00 pm Eastern)

Lightweight Championship:

Khabib Nurmagomedov (27-0, #2 ranked lightweight) vs Dustin Poirier (25-5, 1 NC, #3 ranked lightweight)

Lightweights:

Edson Barboza (20-7, #18 ranked lightweight) vs Paul Felder (16-4, #9 ranked lightweight)

Lightweights:

Islam Makhachev (17-1, #7 ranked lightweight) vs Davi Ramos (10-2, #24 ranked lightweight)

Heavyweights:

Curtis Blaydes (11-2, 1 NC, #7 ranked heavyweight) vs Shamil Abdurakimov (20-4, #11 ranked heavyweight)

Lightweights:

Mairbek Taisumov (27-5, #23 ranked lightweight) vs Carlos Diego Ferreira (15-2, #10 ranked lightweight)

Prelims (FX – 12:00 pm Eastern)

Women’s Flyweights:

Joanne Calderwood (13-4, #7 ranked women’s flyweight) vs Andrea Lee (11-2, #10 ranked women’s flyweight)

Featherweights:

Zubaira Tukhugov (18-4, #38 ranked featherweight) vs Lerone Murphy (5-0)

Women’s Bantamweights:

Liana Jojua (7-2) vs Sarah Moras (5-5, #17 ranked women’s bantamweight)

Lightweights:

Ottman Azaitar (11-0) vs Teemu Packalen (8-2, #56 ranked lightweight)

Early Prelims (UFC Fight Pass – 10:15 am Eastern)

Welterweights:

Belal Muhammad (15-3, #40 ranked welterweight) vs Takashi Sato (15-2, #65 ranked welterweight)

Welterweights:

Nordine Taleb (15-6, #52 ranked welterweight) vs Muslim Salikhov (14-2, #65 ranked welterweight)

Middleweights:

Omari Akhmedov (18-4-1, #18 ranked middleweight)**WINNER VIA UNANIMOUS DECISION (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

vs Zak Cummings (23-6, #16 ranked middleweight)

vs Fares Ziam (10-2)

