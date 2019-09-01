Select Page

UFC 242: Khabib vs Poirier Fight Card

UFC 242: Khabib vs Poirier
Sept 7, 2019
The Arena, Yas Island
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

Fight Card Ranking (strength of card on paper based on our exclusive Pound for Pound fighter rankings)

UFC PPV cards range between 13,300-4,700 points, with an average card ranking 10,300

(click on fighter’s name for detailed scouting report)

(fighter ranking based on our exclusive Performance Based Ranking system – click fighter’s rank to check out the list)

Main Card (PPV – 2:00 pm Eastern)

Lightweight Championship:
Khabib Nurmagomedov   (27-0,  #2 ranked lightweight) vs Dustin Poirier   (25-5, 1 NC, #3 ranked lightweight)

Lightweights:
Edson Barboza   (20-7, #18 ranked lightweight) vs Paul Felder  (16-4, #9 ranked lightweight)

Lightweights:
Islam Makhachev   (17-1, #7 ranked lightweight) vs Davi Ramos   (10-2, #24 ranked lightweight)

Heavyweights:
Curtis Blaydes   (11-2, 1 NC, #7 ranked heavyweight) vs Shamil Abdurakimov   (20-4, #11 ranked heavyweight)

Lightweights:
Mairbek Taisumov   (27-5, #23 ranked lightweight) vs Carlos Diego Ferreira   (15-2,  #10 ranked lightweight)

Prelims (FX – 12:00 pm Eastern)

Women’s Flyweights:
Joanne Calderwood   (13-4, #7 ranked women’s flyweight) vs Andrea Lee  (11-2, #10 ranked women’s flyweight)

Featherweights:
Zubaira Tukhugov   (18-4, #38 ranked featherweight) vs Lerone Murphy   (5-0)

Women’s Bantamweights:
Liana Jojua   (7-2) vs  Sarah Moras   (5-5, #19 ranked women’s bantamweight)

Lightweights:
Ottman Azaitar    (11-0) vs Teemu Packalen   (8-2, #56 ranked lightweight)

Early Prelims (UFC Fight Pass – 10:15 am Eastern)

Welterweights:
Belal Muhammad   (15-3, #40 ranked welterweight) vs Takashi Sato   (15-2, #65 ranked welterweight)

Welterweights:
Nordine Taleb   (15-6, #52 ranked welterweight) vs Muslim Salikhov   (14-2, #65 ranked welterweight)

Middleweights:
Omari Akhmedov   (18-4-1, #18 ranked middleweight) vs Zak Cummings   (23-6, #16 ranked middleweight)

Lightweights:
Don Madge   (8-3-1, #51 ranked lightweight) vs Fares Ziam   (10-2)
 

Betting Odds:


UFC 242: Khabib vs. Poirier odds - BestFightOdds

