UFC 242: Khabib vs Poirier
Sept 7, 2019
The Arena, Yas Island
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
UFC 242: Khabib vs Poirier Fight Card
Fight Card Ranking (strength of card on paper based on our exclusive Pound for Pound fighter rankings)
UFC PPV cards range between 13,300-4,700 points, with an average card ranking 10,300
(click on fighter’s name for detailed scouting report)
(fighter ranking based on our exclusive Performance Based Ranking system – click fighter’s rank to check out the list)
Stream live sports and ESPN originals on ESPN+ for only $4.99 a month. Start your 7-day free trial today!
Main Card (PPV – 2:00 pm Eastern)
Lightweight Championship:
Khabib Nurmagomedov (27-0, #2 ranked lightweight) vs Dustin Poirier (25-5, 1 NC, #3 ranked lightweight)
Lightweights:
Edson Barboza (20-7, #18 ranked lightweight) vs Paul Felder (16-4, #9 ranked lightweight)
Lightweights:
Islam Makhachev (17-1, #7 ranked lightweight) vs Davi Ramos (10-2, #24 ranked lightweight)
Heavyweights:
Curtis Blaydes (11-2, 1 NC, #7 ranked heavyweight) vs Shamil Abdurakimov (20-4, #11 ranked heavyweight)
Lightweights:
Mairbek Taisumov (27-5, #23 ranked lightweight) vs Carlos Diego Ferreira (15-2, #10 ranked lightweight)
Prelims (FX – 12:00 pm Eastern)
Women’s Flyweights:
Joanne Calderwood (13-4, #7 ranked women’s flyweight) vs Andrea Lee (11-2, #10 ranked women’s flyweight)
Featherweights:
Zubaira Tukhugov (18-4, #38 ranked featherweight) vs Lerone Murphy (5-0)
Women’s Bantamweights:
Liana Jojua (7-2) vs Sarah Moras (5-5, #19 ranked women’s bantamweight)
Lightweights:
Ottman Azaitar (11-0) vs Teemu Packalen (8-2, #56 ranked lightweight)
Early Prelims (UFC Fight Pass – 10:15 am Eastern)
Welterweights:
Belal Muhammad (15-3, #40 ranked welterweight) vs Takashi Sato (15-2, #65 ranked welterweight)
Welterweights:
Nordine Taleb (15-6, #52 ranked welterweight) vs Muslim Salikhov (14-2, #65 ranked welterweight)
Middleweights:
Omari Akhmedov (18-4-1, #18 ranked middleweight) vs Zak Cummings (23-6, #16 ranked middleweight)
Lightweights:
Don Madge (8-3-1, #51 ranked lightweight) vs Fares Ziam (10-2)
Betting Odds:
(The MMA Manifesto is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com)
View the original article on MMA Manifesto: UFC 242: Khabib vs Poirier Fight Card