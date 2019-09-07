Select Page

UFC 242 Fighter Salaries, Incentive Pay, Attendance & Gate
ufc 242 post-fight press conference

It’s good to be Khabib – the “and still…” champion was the top earner at UFC 242.

Before we go any further, we should note that most  international   athletic  commissions  don’t release fighter pay info, so none of the following  salary data for the event is official.  However, you can get a fairly accurate picture of a fighter’s pay based on official purse info released from past fights.  So, based on that info, here is the estimated pay breakdown for the 26 fighters that traded blows at the event.  But please remember – this is only an estimate, not official info.

Attendance:   N/A

Gate:   N/A

Khabib Nurmagomedov:   $6,090,000 ($6,000,000 to show, $40,000 fight week incentive pay, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus) – Khabib’s father said he’ll make at least 3 times more than he made last fight, which was $2,000,000

Dustin Poirier:   $290,000 ($250,000 to show, $40,000 fight week incentive pay)

Curtis Blaydes:   $165,000 ($80,000 to show, $80,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Belal Muhammad:   $135,000 ($40,000 to show, $40,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus)

Paul Felder:   $106,000 ($48,000 to show, $48,000 win bonus, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

Edson Barboza:   $95,000 ($75,000 to show, $20,000 fight week incentive pay)

Muslim Salikhov:   $77,500 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus)

Ottman Azaitar:   $73,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus)

Omari Akhmedov:   $72,000 ($31,000 to show, $31,000 win bonus, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

Carlos Diego Ferreira:   $51,000 ($23,000 to show, $23,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Islam Makhachev:   $49,000 ($22,000 to show, $22,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Joanne Calderwood:   $45,000 ($20,000 to show, $20,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Zak Cummings:   $43,000 ($33,000 to show, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

Nordine Taleb:   $33,000 ($23,000 to show, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

Shamil Abdurakhimov:   $27,000 ($22,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Mairbek Taisumov:   $27,000 ($22,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Sarah Moras:   $26,400 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $2,400 fine for missing weight, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Don Madge:   $27,500 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Andrea Lee:   $22,000 ($18,000 to show, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Davi Ramos:   $21,000 ($16,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Zubaira Tukhugov:   $18,000 ($14,000 to show, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Takashi Sato:   $17,500 ($14,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Teemu Packalen:   $16,000 ($12,000 to show, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Liana Jojua:  $15,900 ($10,000 to show, $2,400 from Moras for missing weight, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Lerone Murphy:   $13,500 ($10,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Fares Ziam:   $13,500 ($10,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

