The Statistical Star of UFC Copenhagen: Jack Shore

Sep 28, 2019

ufc copenhagen statistical star

Sep 28, 2019; Copenhagen, DENMARK; Jack Shore (red gloves) defeats Nohelin Hernandez (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Royal Arena. Mandatory Credit: Per Haljestam-USA TODAY Sports

Mixed martial arts may not have reached its statistical revolution stage like other sports (and perhaps it never will given its primordial nature), but there is still plenty of good data out there.  So, following each UFC event, The MMA Manifesto will parse the numbers provided by FightMetric and target which pugilist enjoyed the best statistical night.

Jack Shore (vs Nohelin Hernandez)

Key Stats: 

outstruck opponent 81 to 9 (46-6 significant strikes)
50% significant strike %
4 for 7 takedowns
11 guard passes
1 submission

Tank dominated in his octagon debut – check the numbers.

