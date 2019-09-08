Select Page

The Statistical Star of UFC 242: Curtis Blaydes

The Statistical Star of UFC 242: Curtis Blaydes
Sep 7, 2019; Abu Dhabi, UAE; Curtis Blaydes (red gloves) defeats Shamil Abdurakhimov (not pictured) during UFC 242 at The Arena. Mandatory Credit: Per Haljestam-USA TODAY Sports

Mixed martial arts may not have reached its statistical revolution stage like other sports (and perhaps it never will given its primordial nature), but there is still plenty of good data out there.  So, following each UFC event, The MMA Manifesto will parse the numbers provided by FightMetric and target which pugilist enjoyed the best statistical night.

Curtis Blaydes (vs Shamil Abdurakhimov)

Key Stats: 

outstruck opponent 46 to 3 (25-3 significant strikes)
58% significant strike %
5 for 5 takedowns
3 guard passes
1 TKO

Razor Blaydes put a dominate beating on Abrek in Abu Dhabi.

