The Livest Dog at UFC Copenhagen: Ion Cutelaba

Name: Ion Cutelaba

Opponent: Khalil Rountree

Odds: +120 (bet $100 to win $120)

Result watching usually results in lines that are slightly off, like this one here. If you look at the most recent results, you’d see a submission loss for Cutelaba and a KO win for Rountree. That’s what you’d see, but that’s not the whole story.

Instead, the whole story is that Rountree used his improved striking and strength advantage to beat Eryk Anders, a guy who regularly fights at middleweight. He did look vastly improved, but he should not have a strength advantage in this fight.

Meanwhile, while we see that loss for Cutelaba, it doesn’t show that he stunned former contender Glover Teixeira and nearly finished him (and clearly won the first round handily). Nor does it show that all three of his UFC losses are to guys who could gas him out with some grappling and eventually slap in a submission. Being that it’s pretty unlikely that Rountree can do that and that Cutelaba could definitely test his chin, this is a good place to look to make some cash.

Record: 10-20

Earnings (based on $100 bet/event): $-435

Return on Investment: -14%

2018 Record: 18-19 (+26%)

