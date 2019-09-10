Ryan Bader Career Earnings

(UFC fights only; PPV and/or undisclosed bonuses not included; Reebok sponsorship started July 2015)

* denotes an estimated purse

Click on event name for full payout for all fighters for that event

TUF: Team Nog vs Team Mir Finale – Dec 13/08 – W (Magalhaes) – $16,000 ($8,000 to show, $8,000 win bonus)

UFC Fight Night: Condit vs Kampmann – Apr 1/09 – W (Marrero) – $30,000 ($15,000 to show, $15,000 win bonus)*

UFC 104 – Oct 24/09 – W (Schafer) – $30,000 ($15,000 to show, $15,000 win bonus)

UFC 110 – Feb 21/10 – W (Jardine) – $30,000 ($15,000 to show, $15,000 win bonus)*

UFC 119 -Sept 25/10 – W (Nogueira) – $40,000 ($20,000 to show, $20,000 win bonus)*

UFC 126 – Feb 5/11 – L (Jones) – $20,000

UFC 132 – Jul 2/11 – L (Ortiz) – $20,000

UFC 139 – Nov 19/11 – W (Brilz) – $48,000 ($24,000 to show, $24,000 win bonus)

UFC 144 – Feb 26/12 – W (Jackson) – $98,000 ($24,000 to show, $24,000 win bonus, $50,000 from Jackson for missing weight)*

UFC on Fox: Shogun vs Vera – Aug 4/12 – L (Machida) – $47,000

UFC on Fox: Johnson vs Dodson – Jan 26/13 – W (Matyushenko) – $144,000 ($47,000 to show, $47,000 win bonus, $50,000 Submission of the Night bonus)*

UFC Fight Night: Texeira vs Bader – Sept 4/13 – L (Teixeira) – $49,000*

UFC Fight Night: Hunt vs Bigfoot – Dec 7/13 – W (Perosh) – $98,000 ($49,000 to show, $49,000 win bonus)*

UFC 174 – Jun 14/14 – W (Cavalcante) – $102,000 ($51,000 to show, $51,000 win bonus)*

UFC Fight Night: Bader vs Saint Preux – Aug 16/14 – W (Saint Preux) – $106,000 ($53,000 to show, $53,000 win bonus)*

UFC on Fox: Gustafsson vs Johnson – Jan 24/15 – W (Davis) – $110,000 ($55,000 to show, $55,000 win bonus)*

UFC 192 – Oct 3/15 – W (Evans) – $129,000 ($57,000 to show, $57,000 win bonus, $15,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC on Fox: Johnson vs Bader – Jan 30/16 – L (A. Johnson) – $74,000 ($59,000 to show, $15,000 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC Fight Night: Arlovski vs Barnett – Sept 3/16 – W (Latifi) – $183,000 ($59,000 to show, $59,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $15,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC Fight Night: Bader vs Nogueira 2 – Nov 29/16 – W (Nogueira) – $137,000 ($61,000 to show, $61,000 win bonus, $15,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

Bellator 180 – Jun 27/17 – W (Davis) – $150,000*

Bellator 186 – Nov 3/17 – W (Vassell) – $150,000*

Bellator 199 – May 12/18 – W (Lawal) – $150,000

Bellator 207 – Oct 12/18 – W (Mitrione) – $150,000*

Bellator 214 – Jan 26/19 – W (Emelianenko) – $150,000

Bellator 226 – Sept 7/19 – NC (Kongo) – $100,000

Total Career Earnings: $2,361,000