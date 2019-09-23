Select Page

Ovince Saint Preux Scouting Report

Ovince Saint Preux Scouting Report
(Anne-Marie Sorvin-USA TODAY Sports)

Vitals

6’3″ 205 lbs (Light Heavyweight)
80″ reach, Southpaw
April 8, 1983

Record

23-13 (UFC: 11-8)

Current Streak

2 straight losses

Training

Brown belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu

Championships Held

None

Strengths

– terrific athlete – college football; football, wrestling, track in high school
– huge reach
– very well rounded fighter
– powerful striker – knockout power in all limbs; broke Ryan Jimmo’s arm with a kick
– great submission skills
– very accurate striker
– good takedown accuracy & defense
– active on ground looking for submissions
– unorthodox movements in the cage

Weaknesses

– on the wrong side of 30
– porous striking defense
– doesn’t look for many takedowns
– inconsistent career thus far
– trains at a small gym – only UFC fighter there
– has lost when he’s fought other top ranked fighters
– in a slump

Synopsis

OSP has an incredible package of size, athleticism, power, and skills.  The sky could be the limit for him, if he can get on a hot streak and reel off some wins.

MMA Manifesto

View the original article on MMA Manifesto: Ovince Saint Preux Scouting Report



