Lyoto Machida Career Earnings

(UFC pay only, not including PPV or locker room bonuses)

* denotes an estimated purse

Click on event name for full payout for all fighters for that event

UFC 67 – Feb 3/07 – W (Hoger) – $36,000

UFC 70 – Apr 21/07 – W (Heath) – $40,000

UFC 76 – Sep 22/07 – W (Nakamura) – $50,000

UFC 79 – Dec 29/07 – W (Sokoudjou) – $60,000 ($30,000 to show, $30,000 win bonus)

UFC 84 – May 24/08 – W (Machida) – $100,000

UFC 94 – Jan 31/09 – W (T. Silva) – $185,000 ($60,000 to show, $60,000 win bonus, $65,000 Knockout of the Night bonus)

UFC 98 – May 23/09 – W (Evans) – $200,000 ($70,000 to show, $70,000 win bonus, $60,000 Knockout of the Night bonus)

UFC 104 – Oct 24/09 – W (Rua) – $200,000

UFC 113 – May 8/10 – L (Rua) – $200,000*

UFC 123 – Nov 20/10 – L (Jackson) – $200,000*

UFC 129 – Apr 30/11 – W (Couture) – $329,000* ($200,000 to show, $129,000 Knockout of the Night bonus)

UFC 140 – Dec 10/11 – L (Jones) – $275,000* ($200,000 to show, $75,000 Fight of the Night bonus)

UFC on Fox: Shogun vs Vera – Aug 4/12 – W (Bader) – $200,000

UFC 157 – Feb 23/13 – W (Henderson) – $200,000

UFC 163 – Aug 3/13 – L (Davis) – $200,000*

UFC Fight Night: Machida vs Munoz – Oct 26/13 – W (Munoz) – $250,000 ($200,000 to show, $50,000 Knockout of the Night bonus)*

UFC Fight Night: Machida vs Mousasi – Feb 15/14 – W (Mousasi) – $250,000 ($200,000 to show, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus)

UFC 175 – Jul 5/14 – L (Weidman) – $250,000 ($200,000 to show, $50,000 Fight of the Night win bonus)

UFC Fight Night: Machida vs Dollaway – Dec 20/14 – W (Dollaway) – $250,000 ($200,000 to show, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus)*

UFC on Fox: Machida vs Rockhold – Apr 18/15 – L (Rockhold) – $200,000*

UFC Fight Night: Machida vs Romero – Jun 27/15 – L (Romero) – $200,000

UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs Machida – L (Brunson) – $220,000 ($200,000 to show, $20,000 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC Fight Night: Machida vs Anders – W (Anders) – $220,000 ($200,000 to show, $20,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC 224 – May 12/18 – W (Belfort) – $270,000 ($200,000 to show, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $20,000 fight week incentive pay)*

Bellator 213 – Dec 15/18 – W (Carvalho) – $150,000*

Bellator 222 – Jun 14/19 – W (Sonnen) – $150,000*

Bellator 228 – Sept 28/19 – L (Mousasi) – $150,000

Total career earnings: $5,035,000