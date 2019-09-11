Select Page

LFA 74 Fighter Salaries

Posted by | Sep 11, 2019 | ,

LFA 74 Fighter Salaries
By: |
lfa 74 fighter salaries

lfa 74 fighter salaries

LFA 74 went down on August 30th, with Thalles Ferreira winning the main event. Here are the fighter payouts, released by the California State Athletic Commission.

Renan Ferreira:   $3,000 ($1,500 to show, $1,500 win bonus)

Kevin Wirth:   $3,000 ($1,500 to show, $1,500 win bonus)

Lucas Rota:   $3,000 ($1,500 to show, $1,500 win bonus)

Salvador Becerra:   $2,400 ($1,200 to show, $1,200 win bonus)

Hunter Carlyle:   $2,400 ($1,200 to show, $1,200 win bonus)

Ludwing Sholinyan:   $2,000 ($1,000 to show, $1,000 win bonus)

Jared Vanderaa:   $2,000

Moses Murrietta:   $1,750

Leandro Gomes:    $1,590 ($750 to show, $750 win bonus, $90 from Jiminez for missing weight)

Gianni Vazquez:   $1,500 ($1,000 to show, $500 win bonus)

Ryan Lilley:   $1,500

Vince Cachero:   $1,500

Steve Kozola:   $1,500

Matthew Colquhoun:   $1,200

Lance Lee:   $750

Anthony Jiminez:   $720 ($750 to show, $180 fine for missing weight)

MMA Manifesto, MMA Manifesto Salary Data

View the original article on MMA Manifesto: LFA 74 Fighter Salaries



Related Posts

UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Light Heavyweights: Aug 12/19

UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Light Heavyweights: Aug 12/19

August 12, 2019

Fight of the Day: Lucia Rijker vs. Yuriko Okamoto

Fight of the Day: Lucia Rijker vs. Yuriko Okamoto

August 30, 2019

Fight of the Day: Erik Morales vs. Marco Antonio Barrera III

Fight of the Day: Erik Morales vs. Marco Antonio Barrera III

August 28, 2019

Volkan Oezdemir Career Earnings

Volkan Oezdemir Career Earnings

August 11, 2019

Spielen Sie Top Online Casino Echtes Geld von onlinecasinohex.de

Nya Svenska Casino

Calendar

Thrills Casino

Queenvegas Casino