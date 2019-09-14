Justin Gaethje Career Earnings

WSOF & UFC fights only, *denotes an estimated purse

Click on event name for full payout for all fighters for that event

WSOF 2 – Mar 23/13 – W (Cavalcante) – $12,000 ($6,000 to show, $6,000 win bonus)*

WSOF 3 – Jun 14/13 – W (Cobb) – $12,000 ($6,000 to show, $6,000 win bonus)

WSOF 6 – Oct 28/13 – W (Lauzon) – $12,000 ($6,000 to show, $6,000 win bonus)*

WSOF 8 – Jan 18/14 – W (Patishnock) – $12,000 ($6,000 to show, $6,000 win bonus)

WSOF 11 – Jul 5/14 – W (Newell) – $20,000 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus)*

WSOF 15 – Nov 15/14 – W (Guillard) – $52,500 ($20,000 to show, $20,000 win bonus, $12,500 from Guillard for missing weight)*

WSOF 19 – Mar 28/15 – W (Palomino) – $60,000 ($30,000 to show, $30,000 win bonus)

WSOF 23 – Sep 18/15 – W (Palomino) – $100,000 ($50,000 to show, $50,000 win bonus)

WSOF 29 – Mar 12/16 – W (Foster) – $120,000 ($60,000 to show, $60,000 win bonus)*

WSOF 34 – Dec 31/16 – W (Firmino) – $140,000 ($70,000 to show, $70,000 win bonus)*

TUF 25 Finale – Jul 7/17 – W (Johnson) – $302,500 ($100,000 to show, $100,000 win bonus, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC 218 – Dec 2/17 – L (Alvarez) – $165,000 ($110,000 to show, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC Fight Night: Poirier vs Gaethje – Apr 14/18 – L (Poirier) – $163,500 ($110,000 to show, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

UFC Fight Night: Gaethje vs Vick – Aug 25/18 – W (Vick) – $274,000 ($110,000 to show, $110,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Barboza vs Gaethje – Mar 30/19 – W (Barboza) – $294,000 ($120,000 to show, $120,000 win bonus, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Cowboy vs Gaethje – Sept 14/19 – W (Cerrone) – $315,000 ($130,000 to show, $130,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)*

Total Career Earnings: $1,954,500

(The MMA Manifesto is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com)