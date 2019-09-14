Glover Teixeira Career Earnings

* denotes an estimated purse, UFC fights only

Click on event name for full payout for all fighters for that event

UFC 146 – May 26/12 – W (Kingsbury) – $30,000 ($15,000 to show, $15,000 win bonus)

UFC 153 – Oct 13/12 – W (Maldonado) – $36,000 ($18,000 to show, $18,000 win bonus)*

UFC on Fox: Johnson vs Dodson – Jan 26/13 – W (Jackson) – $42,000 ($21,000 to show, $21,000 win bonus)*

UFC 160 – May 25/13 – W (Te-Huna) – $98,000 ($24,000 to show, $24,000 win bonus, $50,000 Submission of the Night bonus)

UFC Fight Night: Teixeira vs Bader – Sept 4/13 – W (Bader) – $104,000 ($27,000 to show, $27,000 win bonus, $50,000 Knockout of the Night bonus)*

UFC 172 – Apr 26/14 – L (Jones) – $50,000*

UFC 179 – Oct 25/14 – L (Davis) – $50,000*

UFC Fight Night: Teixeira vs Saint Preux – Aug 8/15 – W (Saint Preux) – $155,000 ($50,000 to show, $50,000 win bonus, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC Fight Night: Belfort vs Henderson 3 – Nov 7/15 – W (Cummins) – $115,000 ($55,000 to show, $55,000 win bonus, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC on Fox: Teixeira vs Evans – Apr 16/16 – W (Evans) – $175,000 ($60,000 to show, $60,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC 202 – Aug 20/16 – L (Johnson) – $70,000 ($65,000 to show, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC 208 – Feb 11/17 – W (Cannonier) – $140,000 ($65,000 to show, $65,000 win bonus, $10,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC Fight Night: Gustafsson vs Teixeira – May 28/17 – L (Gustafsson) – $140,000 ($80,000 to show, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $10,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC Fight Night: Lawler vs dos Anjos – Dec 16/17 – W (Cirkunov) – $170,000 ($80,000 to show, $80,000 win bonus, $10,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC Fight Night: Shogun vs Smith – July 22/18 – L (Anderson) – $100,000 ($90,000 to show, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Cejudo vs Dillashaw – Jan 19/19 – W (Roberson) – $190,000 ($90,000 to show, $90,000 win bonus, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Jacare vs Hermansson – Apr 27/19 – W (Cutelaba) – $275,000 ($105,000 to show, $105,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $15,000 fight week incentive pay)

UFC Fight Night: Cowboy vs Gaethje – Sept 14/19 – W (Krylov) – $245,000 ($115,000 to show, $115,000 win bonus, $15,000 fight week incentive pay)*

Total Career Earnings: $2,185,000