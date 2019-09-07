Dustin Poirier Career Earnings

(WEC & UFC fights only, doesn’t include undisclosed bonuses, Reebok sponsorship started July 2015)

* denotes an estimated purse

Click on event name for full payout for all fighters for that event

WEC 50 – Aug 18/10 – L (Castillo) – $3,000

WEC 52 – Nov 11/10 – W (Micklewright) – $6,000 ($3,000 to show, $3,000 win bonus)

UFC 125 – Jan 1/11 – W (Grispi) – $8,000 ($4,000 to show, $4,000 win bonus)

UFC 131 – Jun 11/11 – W (Young) – $10,000 ($5,000 to show, $5,000 win bonus)

UFC on Fox: Velasquez vs dos Santos – Nov 12/11 – W (Garza) – $20,000 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus)

UFC 143 – Feb 4/12 – W (Holloway) – $89,000 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $65,000 Submission of the Night bonus)

UFC on Fuel TV: Korean Zombie vs Poirier – May 15/12 – L (Jung) – $54,000 ($14,000 to show, $40,000 Fight of the Night bonus)

TUF 16 Finale – Dec 15/12 – W (Brookins) – $34,000 ($17,000 to show, $17,000 win bonus)

UFC on Fuel TV: Barao vs McDonald – Feb 16/13 – L (Swanson) – $20,000*

UFC 164 – Aug 31/13 – W (Koch) – $40,000 ($20,000 to show, $20,000 win bonus)

UFC 168 – Dec 28/13 – W (Brandao) – $48,500 ($23,000 to show, $23,000 win bonus, $2,500 from Brandao for missing weight)

TUF: Bisping vs Kennedy Finale – Apr 16/14 – W (Corassani) – $106,000 ($28,000 to show, $28,000 win bonus, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus)*

UFC 178 – Sept 27/14 – L (McGregor) – $34,000

UFC Fight Night: Mendes vs Lamas – Apr 4/15 – W (Ferreira) – $118,000 ($34,000 to show, $34,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus)

UFC Fight Night: Boetsch vs Henderson – Jun 6/15 – W (Medeiros) – $130,200 ($38,000 to show, $38,000 win bonus, $4,200 from Medeiros for missing weight, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus)*

UFC 195 – Jan 2/16 – W (Duffy) – $99,000 ($42,000 to show, $42,000 win bonus, $15,000 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC 199 – Jun 4/16 – W (Green) – $125,000 ($55,000 to show, $55,000 win bonus, $15,000 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC Fight Night: Poirier vs Johnson – Sept 17/16 – L (Johnson) – $75,000 ($60,000 to show, $15,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC 208 – Feb 11/17 – W (Miller) – $185,000 ($60,000 to show, $60,000 win bonus, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $15,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC 211 – May 13/17 – NC (Alvarez) – $80,000 ($65,000 to show, $15,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC Fight Night: Poirier vs Pettis – Nov 11/17 – W (Pettis) – $200,000 ($65,000 to show, $65,000 win bonus, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $20,000 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC Fight Night: Poirier vs Gaethje – Apr 14/18 – W (Gaethje) – $240,000 ($85,000 to show, $85,000 win bonus, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $20,000 fight week incentive pay)

UFC Fight Night: Alvarez vs Poirier 2 – July 28/18 – W (Alvarez) – $250,000 ($90,000 to show, $90,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $20,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC 236 – Apr 13/19 – W (Holloway) – $330,000 ($250,000 to show, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $30,000 fight week incentive pay)

UFC 242 – Sept 7/19 – L (Nurmagomedov) – $290,000 ($250,000 to show, $40,000 fight week incentive pay)*

Total career earnings: $2,594,700

