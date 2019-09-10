Select Page

Donald &#039;Cowboy&#039; Cerrone Scouting Report

Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone Scouting Report
Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone Scouting Report

Vitals

6’0″ 155 lbs (Lightweight)
73″ reach, Orthodox
March 29, 1983

Record

36-12, 1 NC (UFC: 23-9)

Current Streak

1 straight loss

Training

Champion Muay Thai fighter
Black belt if Gaidojutsu
Black belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu

Championships Held

None

Strengths

– world class kickboxing/Muay Thai
– incredible submission skills – 17 wins via submission
– killer leg kicks
very well coached throughout his career
granite chin – never been knocked out (only TKO’d four times)
very active striker
– extremely accurate striker
– hard hitter – one of the leaders in knockdowns landed for his size
relentlessly looks for submissions
– extremely dangerous off of his back
very experienced
exceptional at passing guard on the ground
– has looked great as of late
– very long and big for a lightweight

Weaknesses

– doesn’t fight very smart
– gets into “street fights” in the cage
– not much knockout power despite striking prowess & knockdowns landed
– seems more interested in putting on exciting fights than winning
– takes way too much damage via strikes – more than he dishes out
– mediocre striking defense
– gets hurt with body shots
– doesn’t look to strike much on the ground or in the clinch
– never has won “the big fight” – seems to wilt in pressure situations
– been busted for PED use (diuretic)
– getting up there in years & miles on his body
– left Jackson-Wink recently

Synopsis

While the Cowboy is always a crowd-pleaser, his style isn’t always conducive to winning at the highest level.

