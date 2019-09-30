The champ-champ, Patricio ‘Pitbull’ Freire was successful in round one of the Bellator Featherweight Grand Prix last night in Los Angeles, and was the event’s top earner.
Here are Bellator 228 fighter payouts, released by the California State Athletic Commission and first reported by MMA Fighting.
Patricio Freire: $200,000
Gegard Mousasi: $150,000
Lyoto Machida: $150,000
Darrion Caldwell: $125,000
Daniel Weichel: $80,000 ($40,000 to show, $40,000 win bonus)
Juan Archuleta: $75,000
A.J. McKee: $50,000
Georgi Karakhanyan: $30,000
Henry Corrales: $30,000
A.J. Agazarm: $28,000 ($14,000 to show, $14,000 win bonus)
Leandro Higo: $28,000 ($14,000 to show, $14,000 win bonus)
Antonio McKee: $25,000
Ava Knight: $20,000 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus)
Saul Rogers: $20,000
Shawn Bunch: $13,000
Weber Almeida: $12,000 ($6,000 to show, $6,000 win bonus)
Mike Jasper: $10,000
Johnny Cisneros: $8,000 ($4,000 to show, $4,000 win bonus)
William Sriyapai: $5,000
James Barnes: $4,500 ($2,250 to show, $2,250 win bonus)
Joshua Jones: $4,000 ($2,000 to show, $2,000 win bonus)
Benji Gomez: $3,000 ($1,500 to show, $1,500 win bonus)
Ozzy Diaz: $3,000 ($1,500 to show, $1,500 win bonus)
Ian Butler: $3,000 ($1,500 to show, $1,500 win bonus)
Shannon Goughary: $3,000
Adrian Najera: $2,500 ($1,250 to show, $1,250 win bonus)
David Duran: $2,250
Jonathan Quiroz: $2,000
Castle Williams: $2,000
Dominic Clark: $2,000
Jonathan Santa Maria: $2,000
Andre Walker: $1,500
Jason Edwards: $1,200
Emilio Williams: $1,200
View the original article on MMA Manifesto: Bellator 228 Fighter Salaries