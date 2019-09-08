Bellator 226 Fighter Salaries

Main card fighters only at this point – released by the California State Athletic Commission and first reported by MMA Junkie.

Emmanuel Sanchez: $110,000 ($55,000 to show, $55,000 win bonus)

Ryan Bader: $100,000

Cheick Kongo: $100,000

Derek Campos: $60,000

Pat Curran: $60,000

Tywan Claxton: $60,000

Daniel Straus: $55,000

Adam Borics: $50,000 ($25,000 to show, $25,000 win bonus)

Pedro Carvalho: $40,000 ($20,000 to show, $20,000 win bonus)

Sam Sicilia: $30,000

Daniel Carey: $17,000 ($8,500 to show, $8,500 win bonus)

Gaston Bolanos: $10,000