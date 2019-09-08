Select Page

Bellator 226 Fighter Salaries

Main card fighters only at this point – released by the California State Athletic Commission and first reported by MMA Junkie.

Emmanuel Sanchez:   $110,000 ($55,000 to show, $55,000 win bonus)

Ryan Bader:   $100,000

Cheick Kongo:   $100,000

Derek Campos:   $60,000

Pat Curran:   $60,000

Tywan Claxton:   $60,000

Daniel Straus:   $55,000

Adam Borics:   $50,000 ($25,000 to show, $25,000 win bonus)

Pedro Carvalho:   $40,000 ($20,000 to show, $20,000 win bonus)

Sam Sicilia:   $30,000

Daniel Carey:   $17,000 ($8,500 to show, $8,500 win bonus)

Gaston Bolanos:   $10,000

MMA Manifesto, MMA Manifesto Salary Data

View the original article on MMA Manifesto: Bellator 226 Fighter Salaries



