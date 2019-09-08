Bellator 226 Fighter Salaries

Main card fighters only at this point – released by the California State Athletic Commission and first reported by MMA Junkie.
Emmanuel Sanchez: $110,000 ($55,000 to show, $55,000 win bonus)
Ryan Bader: $100,000
Cheick Kongo: $100,000
Derek Campos: $60,000
Pat Curran: $60,000
Tywan Claxton: $60,000
Daniel Straus: $55,000
Adam Borics: $50,000 ($25,000 to show, $25,000 win bonus)
Pedro Carvalho: $40,000 ($20,000 to show, $20,000 win bonus)
Sam Sicilia: $30,000
Daniel Carey: $17,000 ($8,500 to show, $8,500 win bonus)
Gaston Bolanos: $10,000
