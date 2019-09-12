Mixed martial arts is as lonely and individualistic a sport as there is. You enter a steel cage, the door gets locked behind you, and all that remains before you is your opponent and the referee. No teammates, no coaches, no trainers. You’re alone.

However, outside of the cage (and in between rounds), a fighter is very much not alone. While the actual competition is individualistic, the preparation for it is very much a team-oriented activity. Behind every fighter is an endless line of coaches, trainers, training partners, nutritionists, therapists, and teammates. Fight teams/camps are very much a big happy family of fighters.

So, in that vein, The MMA Manifesto decided to treat MMA fight teams like any other professional sports team and set up standings based on it’s fighters’ wins and losses. We set up a simple scoring system: 2 points for a win, -2 for a loss, 5 points for a title fight win, -5 for a title fight loss, and ranked the teams. However, we only did this for fights that took place in the UFC.

August update: City Kickboxing stays on top.

2019 MMA Fight Camp Team Standings: August Update

Camp Winning % Wins Losses Title Fights Last Wins Losses Points 1 1 City Kickboxing 1.000 7 0 1 0 17 2 2 Fortis MMA 0.733 11 4 0 0 14 3 3 Fight Ready 0.800 4 1 2 0 12 4 4 Elevation Fight Team 0.778 7 2 0 0 10 5 29 Tiger Muay Thai 0.545 6 5 2 0 8 5 9 Tristar 0.667 8 4 0 0 8 7 30 Black Tiger Fight Club 1.000 2 0 1 0 7 7 7 Factory X 0.647 11 6 0 1 7 7 7 Jackson-Wink 0.556 10 8 2 1 7 10 14 Cerrado MMA 0.800 4 1 0 0 6 11 9 Chute Boxe 1.000 3 0 0 0 6 11 14 Longo & Weidman MMA 0.714 5 2 0 0 6 11 9 Roufusport 0.615 8 5 0 0 6 11 4 Team Alpha 0.600 9 6 0 0 6 11 4 Team Oyama 0.800 4 1 0 0 6 16 30 Brunson’s MMA & Fitness 1.000 2 0 0 0 4 16 14 Demian Maia Jiu-Jitsu 1.000 2 0 0 0 4 16 30 Elevate MMA 1.000 2 0 0 0 4 16 14 Frontline Academy 1.000 2 0 0 0 4 16 30 Gile Ribeiro Team 0.750 3 1 0 0 4 16 14 Glendale Fight Club 1.000 2 0 0 0 4 16 14 Gornik Leczna 1.000 2 0 0 0 4 16 30 London Shootfighters 1.000 2 0 0 0 4 16 14 Macaco Gold Team 1.000 2 0 0 0 4 16 30 Miller Brothers MMA 1.000 2 0 0 0 4 16 30 MMA Factory 1.000 2 0 0 0 4 16 30 MMAGOLD 0.750 3 1 0 0 4 16 30 New Stream 1.000 2 0 0 0 4 16 14 Next Generation 0.750 3 1 0 0 4 16 30 Rise Combat Sports 1.000 2 0 0 0 4 16 14 SK Absolute Bulgaria 1.000 2 0 0 0 4 16 14 Spartan Fitness 1.000 2 0 0 0 4 16 14 Team Bigi Boy 1.000 2 0 0 0 4 16 14 Teixeira MMA & Fitness 1.000 2 0 0 0 4 16 30 Thai Brasil 1.000 2 0 0 0 4 16 14 Ultimate Training Centre 1.000 2 0 0 0 4 37 123 Strong Style Fight Team 0.500 1 1 1 0 3 38 30 10th Planet Jiu-Jitsu 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 38 30 Adrenaline MMA 0.667 2 1 0 0 2 38 30 Akhmat Fight Team 0.667 2 1 0 0 2 38 30 All Powers Fitness & Fighting 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 38 30 American Top Team Gwinnett 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 38 30 American Top Team Portland 0.667 2 1 0 0 2 38 30 Apex MMA 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 38 30 Arena Dortmund 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 38 30 Barata MMA 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 38 30 Bellmore Kickboxing Academy 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 38 30 BMF Ranch 0.667 2 1 0 0 2 38 30 Budokan Martial Arts 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 38 NR Burigude 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 38 30 Capital da Luta 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 38 96 Cesar Gracie Fight Team 0.667 2 1 0 0 2 38 30 Champion’s Creed MMA 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 38 NR Charlie’s Combat Club 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 38 NR China Top Team 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 38 30 CSA Holland 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 38 30 Dragon Power 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 38 30 Eagles MMA 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 38 NR Enbo Gedou 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 38 30 Extreme Sanda 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 38 30 Fight Club Nart 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 38 NR Fight Move Academy 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 38 30 Gladiators Academy 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 38 30 Glory MMA 0.667 2 1 0 0 2 38 NR Gracie Barra Katy 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 38 30 Gracie Fusion 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 38 30 Imperio Fight 0.667 2 1 0 0 2 38 30 Industrials 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 38 30 Invictus MMA 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 38 30 K Dojo Warrior Tribe 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 38 NR Korean Top Team 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 38 30 Lobo Gym 0.667 2 1 0 0 2 38 30 Long Island MMA 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 38 30 Luttrell/Yee MMA 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 38 30 Marcelo Ribas Team 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 38 30 Michigan Top Team 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 38 30 New Breed Training Center 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 38 14 Nova Uniao 0.571 4 3 0 0 2 38 30 Peresvet FT 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 38 30 Peterson Grapplers 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 38 14 Phalanx MMA 0.667 2 1 0 0 2 38 30 Red Schafer MMA 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 38 30 Redline Training Centre 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 38 30 Ruas Vale Tudo 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 38 30 Scorpion Fighting System 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 38 30 SikJitsu 0.667 2 1 0 0 2 38 NR Sok Thai 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 38 30 Team Destruction 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 38 30 Team Greco 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 38 30 Team Hurricane Awesome 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 38 30 Team Kattar MMA 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 38 NR The Academy Pittsburg 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 38 30 The MMA Clinic 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 38 30 The Performance Compound 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 38 30 Titan Fighter 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 38 30 Top Team Salzburg 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 38 30 Trench Tech 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 38 30 Tribe Tokyo MMA 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 38 30 Vale Tudo MMA Academy 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 38 30 VFS Academy 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 101 30 Alan Belcher MMA 0.500 1 1 0 0 0 101 9 American Top Team 0.471 24 27 2 0 0 101 123 Ankos MMA Poznan 0.500 1 1 0 0 0 101 96 Australian Top Team 0.500 1 1 0 0 0 101 96 Bandog Fight Club 0.500 1 1 0 0 0 101 96 Berkut WCA Fight Team 0.500 1 1 0 0 0 101 96 Black Sheep MMA 0.500 1 1 0 0 0 101 96 Busan Team M.A.D. 0.500 2 2 0 0 0 101 123 Combat Sports Academy 0.500 3 3 0 0 0 101 96 Freak-Jitsu 0.500 1 1 0 0 0 101 96 Fusion X-Cel Performance 0.500 2 2 0 0 0 101 96 Futures MMA 0.500 1 1 0 0 0 101 123 Gracie New Jersey Academy 0.500 1 1 0 0 0 101 96 Killer B Combat Sports Academy 0.500 1 1 0 0 0 101 96 Korean Zombie MMA 0.500 1 1 0 0 0 101 96 Legion Fight Team 0.500 1 1 0 0 0 101 96 Longview MMA/Team 515 0.500 1 1 0 0 0 101 96 Marajo Brothers Team 0.500 1 1 0 0 0 101 96 Millennia MMA 0.500 1 1 0 0 0 101 96 Ohana Academy 0.500 1 1 0 0 0 101 30 Rio Fighters 0.500 1 1 0 0 0 101 96 Scottish Hit Squad 0.500 1 1 0 0 0 101 30 South Shore Sportfighting 0.500 1 1 0 0 0 101 96 Team Kaobon 0.500 1 1 0 0 0 101 123 Team Lloyd Irvin 0.500 2 2 0 0 0 101 96 Team Markos 0.500 1 1 0 0 0 101 96 Team Maximo 0.500 1 1 0 0 0 101 96 Team Rubao Carioca BJJ 0.500 1 1 0 0 0 101 96 The Jungle 0.500 1 1 0 0 0 101 96 Tillery Combat MMA Academy 0.500 1 1 0 0 0 131 9 American Kickboxing Academy 0.533 8 7 0 1 -1 132 123 011 MMA Team 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 132 123 303 Training Center 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 132 123 Academie Pro Star MMA 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 132 123 Alliance-Square 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 132 123 American Top Team Rome 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 132 123 Arte Suave Copenhagen 0.333 1 2 0 0 -2 132 123 ATS 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 132 123 Baltic Challenge Team 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 132 123 BJJ Revolution Team 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 132 NR Chosen Few Gym 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 132 96 CM System 0.333 1 2 0 0 -2 132 123 Corinthians MMA 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 132 123 Delincuentes MMA 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 132 123 Disorderly Conduct 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 132 123 Elite Team 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 132 123 Extreme Combat Team 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 132 123 Fight House 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 132 123 Fightzone Stockholm 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 132 123 Forja V2 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 132 123 Frankiko Team 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 132 123 Gracie Technics 0.333 1 2 1 1 -2 132 123 Gracie United 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 132 123 Hawaii Elite MMA 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 132 123 House of Champions 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 132 123 Hung Mun MMA Stuidos 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 132 123 Impact Jiu Jitsu 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 132 123 Iron Mann MMA 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 132 123 Jesus Is Lord 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 132 123 Killer Bees 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 132 123 Knoxville MMA 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 132 123 Korona Sports Centre 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 132 123 K-Taro Dojo 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 132 123 Lions High Performance Centre 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 132 123 Main Street Boxing & Muay Thai 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 132 123 Marinoble’s Martial Arts 0.333 1 2 0 0 -2 132 123 Maximum Training Centre 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 132 NR Mexican Pride 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 132 123 Mjolnir MMA 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 132 123 MMA-KEGI 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 132 123 Murcielago MMA 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 132 96 One Kick’s Gym 0.333 1 2 0 0 -2 132 95 Parana Vale Tudo 0.400 2 3 1 1 -2 132 123 Pete White Boxing & MMA 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 132 123 Phuket Top Team 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 132 NR Piranha Grappling Team 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 132 123 Pitbull Martial Arts Center 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 132 123 Pitch Black MMA 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 132 123 Polar Bear Team 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 132 123 Pura Vida Bjj 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 132 123 Reign MMA 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 132 123 Renegade MMA 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 132 123 Renzo Gracie Jiu-Jitsu 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 132 NR Sambo Piter 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 132 123 SBG Ireland 0.333 1 2 0 0 -2 132 123 School of Self Awarness 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 132 123 Silva’s Boxing 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 132 123 Stabile Fight Team 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 132 123 Syndicate MMA 0.400 2 3 0 0 -2 132 123 Team Irish 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 132 123 Team Quest 0.333 1 2 0 0 -2 132 123 Team Quest Thailand 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 132 123 Team Spratt 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 132 NR Team Tungaa 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 132 123 Toshido MMA 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 132 123 Trident Performance Training 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 132 96 Triple Threat Gym 0.333 1 2 0 0 -2 132 123 Troop MMA 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 132 NR UFC Gym Winter Springs 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 132 123 Vos Gym 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 132 123 W4R Training Center 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 132 123 White Lotus Dojo 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 132 NR World Top Team 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 132 123 WWFC Promotion 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 205 196 Genesis Training Center 0.500 1 1 0 1 -3 205 196 Hard Knocks 365 0.412 7 10 1 0 -3 207 198 Arizona Combat Sports 0.000 0 2 0 0 -4 207 123 Ascension MMA 0.000 0 2 0 0 -4 207 198 CSW 0.000 0 2 0 0 -4 207 198 Entram Gym 0.000 0 2 0 0 -4 207 198 Fit NHB 0.000 0 2 0 0 -4 207 198 Five Rounds 0.000 0 2 0 0 -4 207 96 Genesis BJJ 0.250 1 3 0 0 -4 207 198 Higher Level MMA 0.000 0 2 0 0 -4 207 123 KBC PRIBRAM-MMA 0.000 0 2 0 0 -4 207 198 Lauzon MMA 0.000 0 2 0 0 -4 207 198 MMA Masters 0.000 0 2 0 0 -4 207 123 MMA Red Star 0.000 0 2 0 0 -4 207 198 MOB Training Center 0.000 0 2 0 0 -4 207 198 Paradigm Training Center 0.000 0 2 0 0 -4 207 198 Patenaude Martial Arts 0.000 0 2 0 0 -4 207 198 Ricardo Almeida BJJ 0.571 4 3 0 2 -4 207 123 Ronildo Nobre Judo Club 0.000 0 2 0 0 -4 207 198 Rothwell MMA 0.000 0 2 0 0 -4 207 198 RVCA Training Center 0.250 1 3 0 0 -4 207 198 Shark Top Team 0.000 0 2 0 0 -4 207 123 Team 515 0.000 0 2 0 0 -4 207 198 Team Tiger Schulmann 0.333 2 4 0 0 -4 207 123 Texas Elite MMA 0.000 0 2 0 0 -4 207 198 Yakima MMA 0.000 0 2 0 0 -4 231 NR San Diego Combat Club 0.000 0 1 0 1 -5 232 215 Alliance MMA 0.364 4 7 0 0 -6 232 221 Astra Fight Team 0.200 1 4 0 0 -6 234 223 Kings MMA 0.375 3 5 0 1 -7 234 218 Treigning Lab 0.000 0 2 0 1 -7 234 218 Xtreme Couture 0.417 5 7 0 1 -7 237 215 Allstars Training Center 0.167 1 5 0 0 -8 238 218 TATA Fight Team 0.200 1 4 0 1 -9 239 221 Black House/Team Nogueira 0.308 4 9 0 0 -10 239 215 Evolucao Thai 0.143 1 6 0 0 -10 239 224 MMA Lab 0.333 5 10 0 0 -10

(The MMA Manifesto is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com)