February 10, 2018; Perth, Australia; Yoel Romero moves in with a kick against Luke Rockhold during UFC 221 at Perth Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stewart Allen-USA TODAY Sports

Yoel Romero Career Earnings

(Strikeforce & UFC only – doesn’t including undisclosed bonuses of PPV earnings)

* denotes an estimated purse

Click on event name for full payout for all fighters for that event

Strikeforce: Barnett vs Kharitonov – Sep 10/11 – L (Cavalcante) – $10,000

UFC on Fox: Henderson vs Melendez – Apr 20/13 – W (Starks) – $70,000 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $50,000 Knockout of the Night bonus)

UFC Fight for the Troops 3 – Nov 6/13 – W (Markes) – $24,000 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus)*

UFC Fight Night: Rockhold vs Phillipou – Jan 15/14 – W (Brunson) – $78,000 ($14,000 to show, $14,000 win bonus, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus)

UFC on Fox: Werdum vs Browne – Apr 19/14 – W (Tavares) – $50,000 ($25,000 to show, $25,000 win bonus)

UFC 178 – Sep 27/14 – W (Kennedy) – $108,000 ($29,000 to show, $29,000 win bonus, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus)

UFC Fight Night: Machida vs Romero – Jun 27/15 – W (Machida) – $116,000 ($33,000 to show, $33,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus)

UFC 194 – Dec 12/15 – W (Souza) – $155,000 ($125,000 to show, $25,000 win bonus, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC 205 – Nov 12/16 – W (Weidman) – $215,000 ($130,000 to show, $30,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC 213 – Jul 8/17 – L (Whittaker) – $430,000 ($350,000 to show, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $30,000 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC 221 – Feb 10/18 – W (Rockhold) – $255,000 ($350,000 to show, $105,000 fine for missing weight, $10,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC 225 – Jun 9/18 – L (Whittaker) – $290,000 ($350,000 to show, $70,000 fine for missing weight, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC 241 – Aug 17/19 – L (Costa) – $210,000 ($150,000 to show, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

Career Earnings: $1,951,000