Weili Zhang Career Earnings

Weili Zhang Career Earnings
August 4, 2018; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Weili Zhang reacts following her victory by decision against Danielle Taylor during UFC 227 at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

UFC fights only, * denotes an estimated purse, doesn’t include PPV and/or “locker room” bonuses

Click on event name to see full payouts for that event

UFC 227 – Aug 4/18 – W (Taylor) –  $31,500 ($14,000 to show, $14,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs Ngannou 2 – Nov 24/18 – W (Aguilar) – $35,500 ($16,000 to show, $16,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC 235 – Mar 2/19 – W (Torres) – $39,500 ($18,000 to show, $18,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

 

Total Career Earnings:  $105,500

