Watch: Conor McGregor Throws Punch at Man in Bar

NEW YORK, NY – NOVEMBER 10: UFC Featherweight Champion Conor McGregor addresses the media during the UFC 205 press conference at The Theater at Madison Square Garden on November 10, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Conor McGregor is finally back to fighting. Unfortunately, it isn’t inside the UFC octagon, or even a boxing ring. This fight occurred this past April in a pub in Ireland.

TMZ reports that Notorious took umbrage when an older man refused his offer of a shot of his Proper Twelve whiskey. As the security footage below shows, McGregor then proceeded to throw his lethal left hand at the man.

No charges have been laid against McGregor at this point.

