Watch: Conor McGregor Throws Punch at Man in Bar

Conor McGregor is finally back to fighting. Unfortunately, it isn’t inside the UFC octagon, or even a boxing ring. This fight occurred this past April in a pub in Ireland.
TMZ reports that Notorious took umbrage when an older man refused his offer of a shot of his Proper Twelve whiskey. As the security footage below shows, McGregor then proceeded to throw his lethal left hand at the man.
No charges have been laid against McGregor at this point.
