Watch: Conor McGregor Throws Punch at Man in Bar

Conor McGregor is finally back to fighting. Unfortunately, it isn’t inside the UFC octagon, or even a boxing ring. This fight occurred this past April in a pub in Ireland.

TMZ reports that Notorious took umbrage when an older man refused his offer of a shot of his Proper Twelve whiskey. As the security footage below shows, McGregor then proceeded to throw his lethal left hand at the man.

[embedded content]

No charges have been laid against McGregor at this point.