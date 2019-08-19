UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Welterweights: Aug 19/19

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Welterweights.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last UFC Total Rank Rank Rank 1 1 2 Tyron Woodley 491 2 2 1 Kamaru Usman 370.5 3 3 3 Colby Covington 352.5 4 7 5 Leon Edwards 289.5 5 6 10 Santiago Ponzinibbio 267.5 6 4 13 Robbie Lawler 236 7 5 6 Rafael dos Anjos 228.5 8 8 4 Jorge Masvidal 227 9 10 Kevin Lee 204 10 9 8 Anthony Pettis 177 11 12 Anthony Rocco Martin 172.5 12 15 11 Demian Maia 163 13 13 Gunnar Nelson 162 14 14 15 Vicente Luque 159 15 16 8 Stephen Thompson 148.5 16 19 Michael Chiesa 148 17 18 14 Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos 139 18 20 Claudio Silva 137.5 19 17 Niko Price 127.5 20 22 Warlley Alves 123.5 21 23 Sean Strickland 120 22 24 Abdul Razak Alhassan 117.5 23 26 Michel Prazeres 112.5 24 21 Alexey Kunchenko 112 25 27 Alex Oliveira 110.5 26 NR Gilbert Burns 110 27 29 16 Neil Magny 103.5 28 48 Geoff Neal 102.5 29 28 Nate Diaz 98 30 25 Mike Perry 94.5 31 30 Jake Matthews 90.5 32 32 James Krause 86 33 34 Randy Brown 82.5 34 35 Sergio Moraes 80.5 35 33 Ismail Naurdiev 76.5 36 36 Alex Morono 76 37 37 Alberto Mina 75.5 37 31 Diego Sanchez 75.5 39 39 Alex Garcia 74 40 41 Belal Muhammad 71 41 42 Alan Jouban 69.5 42 38 12 Ben Askren 67.5 42 43 Curtis Millender 67.5 42 43 Dwight Grant 67.5 42 40 Mickey Gall 67.5 46 45 Bryan Barberena 65 47 46 Ramazan Emeev 64 48 49 Li Jingliang 57 49 50 Siyar Bahadurzada 56.5 50 51 Dhiego Lima 52 51 52 Keita Nakamura 51.5 52 53 Nordine Taleb 51 53 54 Lyman Good 50 54 55 Ben Saunders 48.5 54 55 Chad Laprise 48.5 56 57 Carlos Condit 45 57 58 Zak Ottow 44.5 58 59 Tim Means 44 59 60 Song Kenan 42.5 60 61 Danny Roberts 40.5 61 62 Michel Pereira 40 62 63 Laureano Staropoli 29.5 63 64 Max Griffin 29 64 65 Chance Rencountre 27.5 65 65 Muslim Salikhov 25 65 65 Takashi Sato 25 67 68 Thiago Alves 19.5 68 69 Bartosz Fabinski 16 69 70 Court McGee 14 70 71 Erik Koch 12 71 71 Emil Meek 8 72 73 Sergey Khandozhko 5 73 74 Daichi Abe 4 73 NR Nicolas Dalby 4 75 NR Cole Williams 0 75 76 David Zawada 0 75 76 Derrick Krantz 0 75 76 Hector Aldana 0 75 76 Kyle Prepolec 0 75 76 Kyle Stewart 0 75 76 Luigi Vendramini 0 75 76 Ricky Rainey 0 75 76 Rostem Akman 0 75 76 Salim Touahri 0 75 76 Zelim Imadaev 0

Check back Friday for our lightweight rankings

Performance Based Rankings:

Heavyweights

Light Heavyweights

Middleweights

Lightweights

Featherweights

Bantamweights

Flyweights

Women’s Feather/Bantamweights

Women’s Flyweights

Women’s Strawweights

(The MMA Manifesto is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com)