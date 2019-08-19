Select Page

UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Welterweights: Aug 19/19

Aug 19, 2019

Mar 16, 2019; London, UK; Leon Edwards (red gloves) defeats Gunnar Nelson (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at O2 Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steve Flynn-USA TODAY Sports

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists.  Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no.  So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage.  Next up: The Welterweights.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings 

  • Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
  • Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.  
  • Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
  • No points awarded for a loss

(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last  UFC Total
Rank Rank Rank
1 1 2 Tyron Woodley 491
2 2 1 Kamaru Usman 370.5
3 3 3 Colby Covington 352.5
4 7 5 Leon Edwards 289.5
5 6 10 Santiago Ponzinibbio 267.5
6 4 13 Robbie Lawler 236
7 5 6 Rafael dos Anjos 228.5
8 8 4 Jorge Masvidal 227
9 10 Kevin Lee 204
10 9 8 Anthony Pettis 177
11 12 Anthony Rocco Martin 172.5
12 15 11 Demian Maia 163
13 13 Gunnar Nelson 162
14 14 15 Vicente Luque 159
15 16 8 Stephen Thompson 148.5
16 19 Michael Chiesa 148
17 18 14 Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos 139
18 20 Claudio Silva 137.5
19 17 Niko Price 127.5
20 22 Warlley Alves 123.5
21 23 Sean Strickland 120
22 24 Abdul Razak Alhassan 117.5
23 26 Michel Prazeres 112.5
24 21 Alexey Kunchenko 112
25 27 Alex Oliveira 110.5
26 NR Gilbert Burns 110
27 29 16 Neil Magny 103.5
28 48 Geoff Neal 102.5
29 28 Nate Diaz 98
30 25 Mike Perry 94.5
31 30 Jake Matthews 90.5
32 32 James Krause 86
33 34 Randy Brown 82.5
34 35 Sergio Moraes 80.5
35 33 Ismail Naurdiev 76.5
36 36 Alex Morono 76
37 37 Alberto Mina 75.5
37 31 Diego Sanchez 75.5
39 39 Alex Garcia 74
40 41 Belal Muhammad 71
41 42 Alan Jouban 69.5
42 38 12 Ben Askren 67.5
42 43 Curtis Millender 67.5
42 43 Dwight Grant 67.5
42 40 Mickey Gall 67.5
46 45 Bryan Barberena 65
47 46 Ramazan Emeev 64
48 49 Li Jingliang 57
49 50 Siyar Bahadurzada 56.5
50 51 Dhiego Lima 52
51 52 Keita Nakamura 51.5
52 53 Nordine Taleb 51
53 54 Lyman Good 50
54 55 Ben Saunders 48.5
54 55 Chad Laprise 48.5
56 57 Carlos Condit 45
57 58 Zak Ottow 44.5
58 59 Tim Means 44
59 60 Song Kenan 42.5
60 61 Danny Roberts 40.5
61 62 Michel Pereira 40
62 63 Laureano Staropoli 29.5
63 64 Max Griffin 29
64 65 Chance Rencountre 27.5
65 65 Muslim Salikhov 25
65 65 Takashi Sato 25
67 68 Thiago Alves 19.5
68 69 Bartosz Fabinski 16
69 70 Court McGee 14
70 71 Erik Koch 12
71 71 Emil Meek 8
72 73 Sergey Khandozhko 5
73 74 Daichi Abe 4
73 NR Nicolas Dalby 4
75 NR Cole Williams 0
75 76 David Zawada 0
75 76 Derrick Krantz 0
75 76 Hector Aldana 0
75 76 Kyle Prepolec 0
75 76 Kyle Stewart 0
75 76 Luigi Vendramini 0
75 76 Ricky Rainey 0
75 76 Rostem Akman 0
75 76 Salim Touahri 0
75 76 Zelim Imadaev 0

Check back Friday for our lightweight rankings

Performance Based Rankings:

Heavyweights
Light Heavyweights
Middleweights
Lightweights
Featherweights
Bantamweights
Flyweights
Women’s Feather/Bantamweights
Women’s Flyweights
Women’s Strawweights

