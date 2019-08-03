UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Pound for Pound: Aug 2/19

Stream live sports and ESPN originals on ESPN+ for only $4.99 a month. Start your 7-day free trial today!

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: Pound for Pound

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last UFC Total Rank Rank Rank 1 1 1 Daniel Cormier Heavyweight 678 2 2 14 Tyron Woodley Welterweight 491 3 4 4 Henry Cejudo Flyweight/Bantamweight 471 4 6 6 Max Holloway Featherweight 467.5 5 4 5 Amanda Nunes Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight 459 6 5 9 Stipe Miocic Heavyweight 435 7 NR 10 Robert Whittaker Middleweight 403 8 7 11 Tony Ferguson Lightweight 393 9 14 3 Jon Jones Light Heavyweight 376.5 10 NR 2 Khabib Nurmagomedov Lightweight 371 11 8 7 Kamaru Usman Welterweight 370.5 12 NR Colby Covington Welterweight 366 13 9 Israel Adesanya Middleweight 343.5 14 31 Francis Ngannou Heavyweight 319 15 10 8 Dustin Poirier Lightweight 317 16 12 Brian Ortega Featherweight 297 16 12 Rose Namajunas Women’s Strawweight 297 18 19 Leon Edwards Welterweight 289.5 19 11 Robbie Lawler Welterweight 286 20 17 Santiago Ponzinibbio Welterweight 267.5 21 18 Kelvin Gastelum Middleweight 264 22 20 Charles Oliveira Lightweight 251 23 21 13 Valentina Shevchenko Women’s Flyweight 235.5 24 22 Marlon Moraes Bantamweight 233 25 41 Alistair Overeem Heavyweight 229.5 26 24 Alexander Volkanovski Featherweight 228.5 26 15 Rafael dos Anjos Welterweight 228.5 28 23 Jorge Masvidal Welterweight 227 29 25 Al Iaquinta Lightweight 225 30 26 15 Jessica Andrade Women’s Strawweight 224.5 31 43 Dan Hooker Lightweight 224 31 27 Yoel Romero Middleweight 224 33 28 Anthony Pettis Welterweight 206 34 29 Kevin Lee Welterweight 204 35 30 Ronaldo ‘Jacare’ Souza Middleweight 200 36 35 Islam Makhachev Lightweight 191 37 37 Aljamain Sterling Bantamweight 187 38 38 Jose Aldo Featherweight 186 39 39 Derek Brunson Middleweight 184 39 39 Justin Gaethje Lightweight 184 41 76 Joseph Benavidez Flyweight/Bantamweight 181 42 42 Jack Hermansson Middleweight 180.5 43 43 Joanna Jedrzejczyk Women’s Strawweight 178 43 43 Ricardo Lamas Featherweight 178 45 34 Cris ‘Cyborg’ Justino Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight 177.5 46 46 Anthony Smith Light Heavyweight 176 46 46 Darren Till Welterweight 176 48 32 Anthony Rocco Martin Welterweight 172.5 49 50 Paul Felder Lightweight 169 50 52 Vicente Luque Welterweight 165 51 53 Cory Sandhagen Bantamweight 163 51 59 Demian Maia Welterweight 163 53 49 Gunnar Nelson Welterweight 162 54 101 Josh Emmett Featherweight 161 55 64 Junior dos Santos Heavyweight 160.5 56 54 Carlos Diego Ferreira Lightweight 159.5 57 113 Alexander Hernandez Lightweight 159 58 36 Francisco Trinaldo Lightweight 157 59 57 Brad Tavares Middleweight 153 59 57 Pedro Munhoz Bantamweight 153 61 59 Cody Garbrandt Bantamweight 150 62 99 Germaine de Randamie Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight 148.5 62 61 Stephen Thompson Welterweight 148.5 64 62 Glover Teixeira Light Heavyweight 148 64 78 Michael Chiesa Welterweight 148 66 33 Chris Weidman Light Heavyweight 142 67 48 James Vick Lightweight 141 68 65 Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone Lightweight 140 68 65 Petr Yan Bantamweight 140 70 67 Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos Welterweight 139 71 136 Ryan Hall Featherweight 138.5 72 71 Derrick Lewis Heavyweight 138 72 51 Thiago Santos Light Heavyweight 138 74 55 Frankie Edgar Featherweight 137 75 71 Alexander Volkov Heavyweight 136.5 75 90 Curtis Blaydes Heavyweight 136.5 77 56 Jussier Formiga Flyweight/Bantamweight 136 78 73 Tim Boetsch Middleweight 135 79 74 Gregor Gillespie Lightweight 133 80 75 Beneil Dariush Lightweight 132.5 81 77 Ovince Saint Preux Light Heavyweight 128 82 63 Niko Price Welterweight 127.5 83 79 Leonardo Santos Lightweight 127 84 80 Claudio Silva Welterweight 126 85 82 Alexey Kunchenko Welterweight 125 86 80 Rob Font Bantamweight 124 87 83 Warlley Alves Welterweight 123.5 88 84 Paulo Costa Middleweight 120.5 89 85 Corey Anderson Light Heavyweight 120 89 67 Luke Rockhold Light Heavyweight 120 89 85 Sean Strickland Welterweight 120 89 85 Yair Rodriguez Featherweight 120 93 69 Aleksei Oleinik Heavyweight 118.5 94 125 Jan Blachowicz Light Heavyweight 118 95 88 Abdul Razak Alhassan Welterweight 117.5 96 89 Edson Barboza Lightweight 116.5 97 91 Jared Cannonier Middleweight 115.5 97 467 Jimmie Rivera Bantamweight 115.5 99 94 Mike Perry Welterweight 114.5 100 169 Walt Harris Heavyweight 114 101 95 Calvin Kattar Featherweight 113.5 101 95 Sergio Pettis Flyweight/Bantamweight 113.5 103 146 Deiveson Figueiredo Flyweight/Bantamweight 113 103 97 Nikita Krylov Light Heavyweight 113 105 98 Michel Prazeres Welterweight 112.5 106 242 Song Yadong Bantamweight 112 107 100 Alex Oliveira Welterweight 110.5 108 101 David Teymur Lightweight 110 108 101 Johnny Walker Light Heavyweight 110 108 116 Marlon Vera Bantamweight 110 111 118 Shamil Abdurakhimov Heavyweight 109.5 112 169 Chan Sung Jung Featherweight 109 112 105 Nik Lentz Lightweight 109 114 106 Gilbert Burns Lightweight 108 115 107 Dominick Reyes Light Heavyweight 107.5 116 114 Andre Fili Featherweight 106 117 108 Nate Diaz Welterweight 105 118 110 Neil Magny Welterweight 103.5 119 111 Ilir Latifi Light Heavyweight 103 120 199 Geoff Neal Welterweight 102.5 121 112 Cody Stamann Bantamweight 102 122 104 Ben Rothwell Heavyweight 100 123 116 Uriah Hall Middleweight 99 124 159 Marcin Tybura Heavyweight 97 124 118 Nathaniel Wood Bantamweight 97 126 93 Darren Elkins Featherweight 96 126 122 Tatiana Suarez Women’s Strawweight 96 126 122 Yancy Medeiros Lightweight 96 129 126 Antonio Carlos Junior Middleweight 95 129 126 Ian Heinisch Middleweight 95 129 126 Mairbek Taisumov Lightweight 95 132 109 Ricky Simon Bantamweight 93.5 133 129 Misha Cirkunov Light Heavyweight 93 133 129 Volkan Oezdemir Light Heavyweight 93 135 132 Jake Matthews Welterweight 90.5 136 133 Davi Ramos Lightweight 89.5 137 122 Jeremy Stephens Featherweight 89 138 135 Tai Tuivasa Heavyweight 88.5 139 136 Mauricio ‘Shogun’ Rua Light Heavyweight 88 139 114 Mirsad Bektic Featherweight 88 141 139 Alexander Yakovlev Lightweight 86 141 139 David Branch Middleweight 86 141 139 James Krause Welterweight 86 144 142 Aleksandar Rakic Light Heavyweight 85 145 144 Brian Kelleher Bantamweight 84.5 145 144 Raphael Assuncao Bantamweight 84.5 145 118 Renato Moicano Featherweight 84.5 145 206 Urijah Faber Bantamweight 84.5 149 146 Antonio Rogerio Nogueira Light Heavyweight 84 149 146 Eddie Wineland Bantamweight 84 151 194 Randy Brown Welterweight 82.5 152 131 Alexandre Pantoja Flyweight/Bantamweight 80.5 152 150 Sergio Moraes Welterweight 80.5 154 151 Michelle Waterson Women’s Strawweight 80 155 152 Zak Cummings Middleweight 79.5 156 153 Jimmy Crute Light Heavyweight 78 157 187 Dan Ige Featherweight 77.5 157 164 Rani Yahya Bantamweight 77.5 159 118 Holly Holm Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight 76.5 159 142 Ismail Naurdiev Welterweight 76.5 161 155 Alex Morono Welterweight 76 161 155 Damir Hadzovic Lightweight 76 161 255 Drew Dober Lightweight 76 164 157 Alberto Mina Welterweight 75.5 164 133 Diego Sanchez Welterweight 75.5 166 159 Rustam Khabilov Lightweight 75 167 162 Gabriel Benitez Featherweight 74.5 168 163 Alex Garcia Welterweight 74 169 164 Mickey Gall Welterweight 73.5 170 167 Cynthia Calvillo Women’s Strawweight 73 170 136 Olivier Aubin-Mercier Lightweight 73 172 168 Manny Bermudez Bantamweight 72.5 173 16 Cain Velasquez Heavyweight 72 173 316 Luis Pena Lightweight 72 175 172 Scott Holtzman Lightweight 71.5 176 173 Belal Muhammad Welterweight 71 176 173 Magomed Mustafaev Lightweight 71 176 173 Tom Breese Middleweight 71 179 176 Omari Akhmedov Middleweight 70 180 177 Alan Jouban Welterweight 69.5 181 177 Gerald Meerschaert Middleweight 68.5 181 154 Montana De La Rosa Women’s Flyweight 68.5 183 179 Clay Guida Lightweight 68 184 159 Ben Askren Welterweight 67.5 184 180 Curtis Millender Welterweight 67.5 184 180 Dwight Grant Welterweight 67.5 184 180 Raoni Barcelos Bantamweight 67.5 188 183 Matt Schnell Flyweight/Bantamweight 67 189 184 Marion Reneau Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight 66.5 190 149 Bryan Barberena Welterweight 65 190 225 Vinc Pichel Lightweight 65 192 188 Michael Johnson Featherweight 64.5 193 189 Katlyn Chookagian Women’s Flyweight 64 193 377 Marvin Vettori Middleweight 64 193 189 Ramazan Emeev Welterweight 64 196 NR Brandon Moreno Flyweight/Bantamweight 63.5 197 191 Chas Skelly Featherweight 63 198 164 Alejandro Perez Bantamweight 62.5 198 192 Maycee Barber Women’s Flyweight 62.5 198 192 Paige VanZant Women’s Flyweight 62.5 201 199 Ion Cutelaba Light Heavyweight 59 201 199 Luke Sanders Bantamweight 59 201 157 Sam Alvey Light Heavyweight 59 204 204 Jim Miller Lightweight 58.5 205 205 Joaquim Silva Lightweight 58 206 199 Raquel Pennington Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight 58 207 206 Carla Esparza Women’s Strawweight 57 207 206 Li Jingliang Welterweight 57 207 206 Marcos Rogerio de Lima Heavyweight 57 210 184 Cezar Ferreira Middleweight 56.5 210 214 Makwan Amirkhani Featherweight 56.5 210 210 Siyar Bahadurzada Welterweight 56.5 213 186 Paul Craig Light Heavyweight 56 214 196 Krzysztof Jotko Middleweight 54.5 214 212 Louis Smolka Bantamweight 54.5 214 212 Said Nurmagomedov Bantamweight 54.5 217 194 Arnold Allen Featherweight 53.5 217 215 John Makdessi Lightweight 53.5 219 216 Lando Vannata Lightweight 53 220 217 Alex Perez Flyweight/Bantamweight 52.5 220 217 Desmond Green Lightweight 52.5 220 217 Ketlen Vieira Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight 52.5 223 220 Dhiego Lima Welterweight 52 224 264 Blagoy Ivanov Heavyweight 51.5 224 222 Keita Nakamura Welterweight 51.5 224 222 Shane Burgos Featherweight 51.5 227 225 Nordine Taleb Welterweight 51 228 91 Iuri Alcantara Bantamweight 50.5 228 227 Jessica Eye Women’s Flyweight 50.5 228 227 Zabit Magomedsharipov Featherweight 50.5 231 230 Khalild Murtazaliev Middleweight 50 231 230 Lyman Good Welterweight 50 233 232 Khalil Rountree Jr Light Heavyweight 49.5 233 NR Nicco Montano Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight 49.5 235 220 Claudia Gadelha Women’s Strawweight 49 235 233 Stevie Ray Lightweight 49 237 236 Ben Saunders Welterweight 48.5 237 236 Chad Laprise Welterweight 48.5 237 236 Drakkar Klose Lightweight 48.5 240 239 Devonte Smith Lightweight 48 240 239 Gadzhimurad Antigulov Light Heavyweight 48 240 239 Michal Oleksiejczuk Light Heavyweight 48 240 199 Ray Borg Bantamweight 48 244 243 Cat Zingano Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight 47 244 244 Eryk Anders Light Heavyweight 47 244 260 Gillian Robertson Women’s Flyweight 47 247 244 Darren Stewart Middleweight 46.5 247 296 Edmen Shahbazyan Middleweight 46.5 249 222 Andrei Arlovski Heavyweight 45 249 247 Bobby Moffett Featherweight 45 249 247 Carlos Condit Welterweight 45 249 247 Markus Perez Middleweight 45 249 246 Ricardo Ramos Bantamweight 45 254 250 Grant Dawson Featherweight 44.5 254 422 Jonathan Martinez Bantamweight 44.5 254 250 Zak Ottow Welterweight 44.5 257 233 Kevin Aguilar Featherweight 44 257 254 Tim Means Welterweight 44 259 233 Aspen Ladd Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight 43.5 259 255 Joanne Calderwood Women’s Flyweight 43.5 261 257 Tyson Pedro Light Heavyweight 43 261 257 Weili Zhang Women’s Strawweight 43 263 316 Alonzo Menifield Light Heavyweight 42.5 263 260 Marc Diakiese Lightweight 42.5 263 260 Song Kenan Welterweight 42.5 263 260 Trevin Giles Middleweight 42.5 237 265 Danny Roberts Welterweight 40.5 268 266 Anderson Silva Middleweight 40 268 250 Emily Whitmire Women’s Strawweight 40 268 266 Mayra Bueno Silva Women’s Flyweight 40 268 266 Michel Pereira Welterweight 40 268 266 Mike Grundy Featherweight 40 273 NR Julianna Pena Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight 39.5 273 270 Karolina Kowalkiewicz Women’s Strawweight 39.5 275 69 John Dodson Bantamweight 39 275 271 Macy Chiasson Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight 39 277 404 Andrea Lee Women’s Flyweight 38.5 277 257 Irene Aldana Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight 38.5 279 273 Ed Herman Light Heavyweight 38 279 250 Polo Reyes Lightweight 38 281 275 Kyung Ho Kang Bantamweight 37 281 275 Rick Glenn Featherweight 37 283 277 Felice Herrig Women’s Strawweight 36.5 284 298 Kevin Holland Middleweight 36 285 467 Arman Tsarukyan Lightweight 35 286 279 Jon Tuck Lightweight 34.5 286 279 Jose Alberto Quinonez Bantamweight 34.5 288 467 Alex Caceres Featherweight 34 289 281 Frank Camacho Lightweight 33.5 289 404 Hakeem Dawodu Featherweight 33.5 291 283 Matthew Lopez Bantamweight 33 292 284 Poliana Botelho Women’s Flyweight 32.5 292 284 Sodiq Yusuff Featherweight 32.5 294 286 Alan Patrick Lightweight 32 294 278 Alessio Di Chirico Middleweight 32 294 NR Eric Spicely Middleweight 32 294 292 Jennifer Maia Women’s Flyweight 32 294 286 Joseph Duffy Lightweight 32 294 286 Montel Jackson Bantamweight 32 300 289 Andrew Sanchez Middleweight 31.5 300 289 Tecia Torres Women’s Strawweight 31.5 302 291 Adam Wieczorek Heavyweight 31 303 NR Amanda Ribas Women’s Strawweight 30 303 292 Dmitriy Sosnovskiy Heavyweight 30 303 292 Wu Yanan Women’s Flyweight 30 306 296 Laureano Staropoli Welterweight 29.5 306 NR Mackenzie Dern Women’s Strawweight 29.5 306 305 Maurice Greene Heavyweight 29.5 309 308 Andre Ewell Bantamweight 29 309 397 Jairzinho Rozenstruick Heavyweight 29 309 298 Max Griffin Welterweight 29 312 301 Brandon Davis Bantamweight 28.5 312 301 Julio Arce Featherweight 28.5 312 301 Nina Ansaroff Women’s Strawweight 28.5 315 304 Dong Hyun Ma Lightweight 28 316 316 Chance Rencountre Welterweight 27.5 316 305 Enrique Barzola Featherweight 27.5 316 281 Jack Marshman Middleweight 27.5 316 305 Shane Young Featherweight 27.5 320 309 Brett Johns Bantamweight 26.5 320 309 Danny Henry Featherweight 26.5 320 309 Oskar Piechota Middleweight 26.5 320 292 Roxanne Modafferi Women’s Flyweight 26.5 324 312 Douglas Silva de Andrade Bantamweight 26 324 312 Gian Villante Light Heavyweight 26 326 314 Frankie Saenz Bantamweight 25.5 327 316 Alex White Lightweight 25 327 316 Bea Malecki Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight 25 327 316 Cub Swanson Featherweight 25 327 316 Don Madge Lightweight 25 327 316 Juan Espino Heavyweight 25 327 316 Khalid Taha Bantamweight 25 327 467 Klidson Abreu Light Heavyweight 25 327 316 Mara Romero Borella Women’s Flyweight 25 327 316 Muslim Salikhov Welterweight 25 327 316 Takashi Sato Welterweight 25 337 328 Aleksandra Albu Women’s Strawweight 24.5 337 328 Ashlee Evans-Smith Women’s Flyweight 24.5 337 422 Greg Hardy Heavyweight 24.5 337 328 Justin Ledet Light Heavyweight 24.5 337 328 Mark De La Rosa Flyweight/Bantamweight 24.5 337 328 Merab Dvalishvili Bantamweight 24.5 337 328 Ryan Spann Light Heavyweight 24.5 337 328 Yana Kunitskaya Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight 24.5 345 335 Humberto Bandenay Featherweight 24 346 346 Karl Roberson Middleweight 24 347 351 Jared Gordon Lightweight 23.5 347 336 Maryna Moroz Women’s Flyweight 23.5 347 338 Chris De La Rocha Heavyweight 22.5 347 338 Daniel Spitz Heavyweight 22.5 347 338 Darko Stosic Light Heavyweight 22.5 347 338 Devin Powell Lightweight 22.5 347 338 Gokhan Saki Light Heavyweight 22.5 347 338 Jalin Turner Lightweight 22.5 347 338 Julian Marquez Middleweight 22.5 347 NR Shana Dobson Women’s Flyweight 22.5 357 346 Andre Soukhamthath Bantamweight 22 357 346 Devin Clark Light Heavyweight 22 357 346 Jessica-Rose Clark Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight 22 357 346 Lauren Murphy Women’s Flyweight 22 361 352 Xiaonan Yan Women’s Strawweight 21 362 354 C.B. Dollaway Middleweight 20.5 362 354 Christos Giagos Lightweight 20.5 362 354 JJ Aldrich Women’s Flyweight 20.5 365 NR Brianna Van Buren Women’s Strawweight 20 365 357 Casey Kenney Bantamweight 20 365 357 Charles Byrd Middleweight 20 365 NR Dalcha Lungiambula Light Heavyweight 20 365 357 Joel Alvarez Lightweight 20 365 357 Kron Gracie Featherweight 20 365 357 Polyana Viana Women’s Strawweight 20 365 357 Rachael Ostovich Women’s Flyweight 20 373 366 Liz Carmouche Women’s Flyweight 19.5 373 366 Thiago Alves Welterweight 19.5 375 NR Viviane Araujo Women’s Flyweight 19 376 338 Alexis Davis Women’s Flyweight 18.5 376 369 Cortney Casey Women’s Strawweight 18.5 378 357 Felicia Spencer Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight 18 378 352 Junior Albini Heavyweight 18 378 370 Megan Anderson Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight 18 378 370 Renan Barao Bantamweight 18 378 NR Todd Duffee Heavyweight 18 383 373 Mitch Gagnon Bantamweight 17.5 383 357 Sarah Moras Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight 17.5 385 374 Josh Emmett Lightweight 17 386 375 Bethe Correia Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight 16.5 386 375 Teruto Ishihara Bantamweight 16.5 388 377 Bartosz Fabinski Welterweight 16 388 377 Guido Cannetti Bantamweight 16 390 368 Randa Markos Women’s Strawweight 15.5 391 380 Augusto Sakai Heavyweight 14.5 391 380 Bryce Mitchell Featherweight 14.5 393 382 Court McGee Welterweight 14 393 445 Gavin Tucker Featherweight 14 393 382 Magomed Ankalaev Light Heavyweight 14 393 382 Mizuto Hirota Lightweight 14 393 382 Nasrat Haqparast Lightweight 14 398 387 Alexa Grasso Women’s Strawweight 13.5 399 388 Mike Trizano Featherweight 13 400 389 Angela Hill Women’s Strawweight 12.5 400 389 Gray Maynard Lightweight 12.5 400 389 Ji Yeon Kim Women’s Flyweight 12.5 400 382 Roosevelt Roberts Lightweight 12.5 400 389 Sijara Eubanks Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight 12.5 405 417 Erik Koch Welterweight 12 405 393 Lina Lansberg Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight 12 407 394 Lucie Pudilova Women’s Flyweight 11.5 408 396 Patrick Cummins Light Heavyweight 10.5 409 397 Cole Smith Bantamweight 10 409 397 Kyle Bochniak Featherweight 10 409 397 Matt Sayles Featherweight 10 409 397 Sergey Pavlovich Heavyweight 10 413 422 Ashley Yoder Women’s Strawweight 9.5 413 404 Damir Ismagulov Lightweight 9.5 413 404 Kai Kara-France Flyweight/Bantamweight 9.5 413 422 Molly McCann Women’s Flyweight 9.5 413 404 Sean O’Malley Bantamweight 9.5 413 395 Trevor Smith Middleweight 9.5 419 412 Antonina Shevchenko Women’s Flyweight 9 419 445 Benito Lopez Bantamweight 9 419 397 Mike Rodriguez Light Heavyweight 9 422 414 Brad Katona Bantamweight 8.5 422 404 Livia Renata Souza Women’s Strawweight 8.5 422 414 Nad Narimani Featherweight 8.5 422 404 Pingyuan Liu Bantamweight 8.5 423 417 Emil Meek Welterweight 8 423 417 Jason Gonzalez Lightweight 8 423 412 Juan Adams Heavyweight 8 423 417 Lauren Mueller Women’s Flyweight 8 422 414 Sheymon Moraes Featherweight 7.5 422 421 Alex Chambers Women’s Strawweight 7 422 422 Chris Gutierrez Bantamweight 5 422 422 Daniel Teymur Featherweight 5 422 NR Deron Winn Middleweight 5 422 467 Felipe Colares Bantamweight 5 422 422 Geraldo de Freitas Featherweight 5 422 422 Hannah Cifers Women’s Strawweight 5 422 NR John Allan Light Heavyweight 5 422 422 Jordan Espinosa Flyweight/Bantamweight 5 422 NR Julia Avila Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight 5 422 422 Leah Letson Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight 5 422 422 Luana Carolina Women’s Flyweight 5 422 422 Marina Rodriguez Women’s Strawweight 5 422 467 Mario Bautista Bantamweight 5 422 422 Matt Frevola Lightweight 5 422 422 Movsar Evloev Featherweight 5 422 422 Rashad Coulter Light Heavyweight 5 422 422 Rogerio Bontorin Flyweight/Bantamweight 5 422 422 Saparbek Safarov Light Heavyweight 5 422 422 Sergey Khandozhko Welterweight 5 422 422 Thiago Moises Lightweight 5 452 422 Allen Crowder Heavyweight 4.5 452 445 Austin Arnett Featherweight 4.5 452 404 Bobby Green Lightweight 4.5 452 445 Chris Fishgold Featherweight 4.5 452 445 Jesus Pinedo Lightweight 4.5 452 445 John Gunther Lightweight 4.5 452 422 Matt Wiman Lightweight 4.5 452 445 Nadia Kassem Women’s Flyweight 4.5 452 445 Talita Bernardo Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight 4.5 452 422 Vince Morales Bantamweight 4.5 462 454 Aiemann Zahabi Bantamweight 4 462 454 Carlo Pedersoli Jr Welterweight 4 462 454 Daichi Abe Welterweight 4 462 454 Darrell Horcher Lightweight 4 462 454 Gina Mazany Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight 4 462 454 Jessin Ayari Lightweight 4 462 NR Nicolas Dalby Welterweight 4 462 445 Steven Peterson Featherweight 4 462 454 Thibault Gouti Lightweight 4 471 463 Jenel Lausa Flyweight/Bantamweight 3.5 471 463 Jessica Penne Women’s Strawweight 3.5 471 271 Joby Sanchez Bantamweight 3.5 471 454 Syuri Kondo Women’s Strawweight 3.5 475 466 Julian Erosa Featherweight 3 476 467 Adam Yandiev Middleweight 0 476 467 Alex da Silva Coelho Lightweight 0 476 467 Anderson dos Santos Bantamweight 0 476 467 Anthony Hernandez Middleweight 0 476 467 Ariane Lipski Women’s Flyweight 0 476 467 Austin Hubbard Lightweight 0 476 467 B.J. Penn Lightweight 0 476 467 Bevon Lewis Middleweight 0 476 467 Boston Salmon Bantamweight 0 476 467 Callan Porter Lightweight 0 476 467 Carlos Huachin Bantamweight 0 476 467 Charles Jourdain Lightweight 0 476 467 Dan Moret Lightweight 0 476 467 Danilo Belluardo Lightweight 0 476 467 David Zawada Welterweight 0 476 NR Dequan Townsend Light Heavyweight 0 476 467 Derrick Krantz Welterweight 0 476 NR Domingo Pilarte Bantamweight 0 476 467 Duda Santana Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight 0 476 467 Elias Garcia Flyweight/Bantamweight 0 476 467 Eric Wisely Lightweight 0 476 NR Gabriel Silva Bantamweight 0 476 467 Gilbert Melendez Featherweight 0 476 467 Grigory Popov Bantamweight 0 476 467 Hector Aldana Welterweight 0 476 467 Hector Lombard Middleweight 0 476 467 Jeff Hughes Heavyweight 0 476 463 Jin Soo Son Bantamweight 0 476 467 Jodie Esquibel Women’s Strawweight 0 476 467 John Phillips Middleweight 0 476 467 Jordan Griffin Featherweight 0 476 NR Journey Newson Bantamweight 0 476 467 Justin Frazier Heavyweight 0 476 467 Kalindra Faria Women’s Flyweight 0 476 467 Kennedy Nzechukwu Light Heavyweight 0 476 467 Kurt Holobaugh Lightweight 0 476 467 Kyle Nelson Featherweight 0 476 467 Kyle Prepolec Welterweight 0 476 467 Kyle Stewart Welterweight 0 476 467 Luigi Vendramini Welterweight 0 476 467 Marc-Andre Barriault Middleweight 0 476 467 Marcin Prachnio Light Heavyweight 0 476 467 Marcos Mariano Lightweight 0 476 467 Martin Day Bantamweight 0 476 467 Matt Bessette Featherweight 0 476 467 Michel Batista Heavyweight 0 476 467 Mike Davis Lightweight 0 476 467 Nicolae Negumereanu Light Heavyweight 0 476 NR Nohelin Hernandez Bantamweight 0 476 467 Pannie Kianzad Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight 0 476 467 Priscila Cachoeira Women’s Flyweight 0 476 467 Rafael Fiziev Lightweight 0 476 467 Randy Costa Bantamweight 0 476 467 Raulian Paiva Flyweight/Bantamweight 0 476 467 Ricky Rainey Welterweight 0 476 467 Rostem Akman Welterweight 0 476 467 Ryan MacDonald Bantamweight 0 476 467 Sabina Mazo Women’s Flyweight 0 476 467 Salim Touahri Welterweight 0 476 NR Sarah Frota Women’s Flyweight 0 476 467 Sergey Spivak Heavyweight 0 476 467 Seung Woo Choi Featherweight 0 476 467 Su Mudaerji Bantamweight 0 476 467 Suman Mokhtarian Featherweight 0 476 467 Sung Bin Jo Featherweight 0 476 467 Taila Santos Women’s Flyweight 0 476 467 Te Edwards Lightweight 0 476 467 Thomas Gifford Lightweight 0 476 467 Tim Williams Middleweight 0 476 467 Tonya Evinger Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight 0 476 467 Veronica Macedo Women’s Flyweight 0 476 NR Vinicius Moreira Light Heavyweight 0 476 467 Virna Jandiroba Women’s Strawweight 0 476 NR Wellington Turman Middleweight 0 476 467 Wuliji Buren Bantamweight 0 476 NR Yoshinori Horie Featherweight 0 476 467 Zelim Imadaev Welterweight 0

