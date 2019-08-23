UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Lightweights: Aug 23/19

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Lightweights.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last UFC Total Rank Rank Rank 1 1 3 Tony Ferguson 393 2 2 1 Khabib Nurmagomedov 371 3 3 2 Dustin Poirier 317 4 4 13 Charles Oliveira 251 5 5 7 Al Iaquinta 225 6 9 15 Dan Hooker 224 7 6 16 Islam Makhachev 191 8 8 6 Justin Gaethje 184 9 11 11 Paul Felder 169 10 12 Carlos Diego Ferreira 159.5 11 21 14 Alexander Hernandez 159 12 7 Francisco Trinaldo 157 13 10 James Vick 141 14 13 5 Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone 140 15 14 12 Gregor Gillespie 133 16 15 Beneil Dariush 132.5 17 16 Leonardo Santos 127 18 17 8 Edson Barboza 116.5 19 18 David Teymur 110 20 19 Nik Lentz 109 21 32 Scott Holtzman 101.5 22 22 Yancy Medeiros 96 23 23 Mairbek Taisumov 95 24 24 Davi Ramos 89.5 25 27 Alexander Yakovlev 86 26 36 Jim Miller 83.5 27 28 Damir Hadzovic 76 27 28 Drew Dober 76 29 30 Rustam Khabilov 75 30 25 Olivier Aubin-Mercier 73 31 31 Luis Pena 72 32 33 Magomed Mustafaev 71 33 35 Vinc Pichel 65 34 34 Clay Guida 58.5 35 38 John Makdessi 53.5 36 39 Lando Vannata 53 37 40 Desmond Green 52.5 37 59 Nasrat Haqparast 52.5 39 37 Joaquim Silva 51 40 41 Stevie Ray 49 41 42 Drakkar Klose 47.5 42 43 Devonte Smith 43 43 44 Marc Diakiese 42.5 44 NR Khama Worthy 40 45 45 Polo Reyes 38 46 74 Arman Tsarukyan 35 47 46 Jon Tuck 34.5 48 47 Frank Camacho 33.5 49 48 Alan Patrick 32 49 48 Joseph Duffy 32 51 51 Alex White 25 51 51 Don Madge 25 53 50 Dong Hyun Ma 24.5 54 53 Jared Gordon 23.5 55 54 Devin Powell 22.5 55 54 Jalin Turner 22.5 57 57 Joel Alvarez 20 58 56 Christos Giagos 18 59 58 Josh Emmett 17 60 59 Mizuto Hirota 14 61 61 Gray Maynard 12.5 61 61 Roosevelt Roberts 12.5 63 63 Damir Ismagulov 9.5 64 65 Jason Gonzalez 8 65 74 Alex da Silva 5 65 66 Matt Frevola 5 65 66 Thiago Moises 5 68 63 Bobby Green 4.5 68 68 Jesus Pinedo 4.5 68 68 John Gunther 4.5 68 68 Matt Wiman 4.5 72 NR Clay Collard 4 72 71 Darrell Horcher 4 72 71 Jessin Ayari 4 72 71 Thibault Gouti 4 76 74 Austin Hubbard 0 76 74 B.J. Penn 0 76 74 Callan Porter 0 76 74 Charles Jourdain 0 76 74 Dan Moret 0 76 74 Danilo Belluardo 0 76 74 Eric Wisely 0 76 74 Kurt Holobaugh 0 76 74 Marcos Mariano 0 76 74 Mike Davis 0 76 74 Rafael Fiziev 0 76 NR Rodrigo Vargas 0 76 74 Te Edwards 0 76 74 Thomas Gifford 0

Check back Monday for our featherweight rankings



