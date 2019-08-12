Select Page

UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Light Heavyweights: Aug 12/19

Posted by | Aug 12, 2019 | ,

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists.  Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or not.  So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage.  Next up: The Light Heavyweights.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings 

  • Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
  • Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.  
  • Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
  • No points awarded for a loss

(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, last column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last  UFC Total
Rank Rank Rank
1 1 1 Jon Jones 376.5
2 2 4 Anthony Smith 176
3 4 11 Glover Teixeira 148
4 NR Chris Weidman 142
5 3 3 Thiago Santos 138
6 6 Ovince Saint Preux 128
7 13 8 Volkan Oezdemir 123
8 7 9 Corey Anderson 120
8 5 Luke Rockhold 120
10 12 6 Jan Blachowicz 118
11 8 14 Nikita Krylov 113
12 9 13 Johnny Walker 110
13 10 5 Dominick Reyes 107.5
14 13 16 Misha Cirkunov 93
15 11 10 Ilir Latifi 89
16 15 15 Mauricio ‘Shogun’ Rua 88
17 16 12 Aleksandar Rakic 85
18 17 Antonio Rogerio Nogueira 84
19 18 Jimmy Crute 78
20 21 Ion Cutelaba 59
20 19 Sam Alvey 59
22 20 Paul Craig 56
23 22 Khalil Rountree Jr 49.5
24 23 Gadzhimurad Antigulov 48
24 23 Michal Oleksiejczuk 48
26 NR Eryk Anders 47
27 25 Tyson Pedro 43
28 28 Alonzo Menifield 42.5
29 26 Ed Herman 38
30 27 Gian Villante 26
31 40 Klidson Abreu 25
32 29 Justin Ledet 24.5
32 29 Ryan Spann 24.5
34 31 Gokhan Saki 22.5
35 33 Devin Clark 22
36 NR Dalcha Lungiambula 20
36 31 Darko Stosic 20
38 35 Magomed Ankalaev 14
39 36 Patrick Cummins 10.5
40 37 Mike Rodriguez 9
41 NR John Allan 5
41 40 Kennedy Nzechukwu 5
41 38 Rashad Coulter 5
41 38 Saparbek Safarov 5
45 NR Dequan Townsend 0
45 40 Marcin Prachnio 0
45 40 Nicolae Negumereanu 0
45 NR Vinicius Moreira 0



Check back Friday for our middleweight rankings

Performance Based Rankings:

Heavyweights
Light Heavyweights
Middleweights
Welterweights
Lightweights
Featherweights/
Bantamweights
Flyweights
Women’s Feather/Bantamweights
Women’s Flyweights
Women’s Strawweights

