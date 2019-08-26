UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Featherweights: Aug 26/19

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Featherweights.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

(first column performance based ranking, second column is last rankings, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last UFC Total Rank Rank Rank 1 1 1 Max Holloway 467.5 2 2 3 Brian Ortega 297 3 3 2 Alexander Volkanovski 228.5 4 4 4 Jose Aldo 186 5 5 Ricardo Lamas 178 6 10 11 Josh Emmett 161 7 15 16 Ryan Hall 138.5 8 6 5 Frankie Edgar 137 9 7 8 Yair Rodriguez 120 10 9 12 Calvin Kattar 113.5 11 11 7 Chan Sung Jung 109 12 12 Andre Fili 106 13 8 Darren Elkins 96 14 14 9 Jeremy Stephens 89 15 12 15 Mirsad Bektic 88 16 16 10 Renato Moicano 84.5 17 30 Sodiq Yusuff 79 18 17 Dan Ige 77.5 19 18 Gabriel Benitez 64.5 20 20 Chas Skelly 63 21 21 Makwan Amirkhani 56.5 22 22 13 Arnold Allen 53.5 23 23 14 Shane Burgos 51.5 24 24 6 Zabit Magomedsharipov 50.5 25 26 Grant Dawson 44.5 26 27 Kevin Aguilar 44 27 25 Bobby Moffett 40 27 28 Mike Grundy 40 29 29 Rick Glenn 37 30 54 Alex Caceres 34 31 43 Hakeem Dawodu 33.5 32 32 Enrique Barzola 28.5 33 31 Julio Arce 28.5 34 32 Shane Young 27.5 35 34 Danny Henry 26.5 36 36 Cub Swanson 25 37 37 Humberto Bandenay 21 38 38 Kron Gracie 20 39 39 Bryce Mitchell 14.5 40 49 Gavin Tucker 14 41 40 Mike Trizano 13 42 41 Kyle Bochniak 10 42 41 Matt Sayles 10 44 44 Nad Narimani 8.5 45 44 Sheymon Moraes 7.5 46 46 Daniel Teymur 5 46 46 Geraldo de Freitas 5 46 NR Luiz Garagorri 5 46 46 Movsar Evloev 5 50 49 Austin Arnett 4.5 50 49 Chris Fishgold 4.5 52 49 Steven Peterson 4 53 53 Julian Erosa 3 54 54 Gilbert Melendez 0 54 54 Jordan Griffin 0 54 54 Kyle Nelson 0 54 54 Matt Bessette 0 54 54 Seung Woo Choi 0 54 54 Suman Mokhtarian 0 54 54 Sung Bin Jo 0 54 NR Yoshinori Horie 0

