UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Bantamweights: Aug 30/19

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or not. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Bantamweights.
*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings
- Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
- Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.
- Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
- No points awarded for a loss
(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, last column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)
|Stats
|Last
|UFC
|Total
|Rank
|Rank
|Rank
|1
|1
|1
|Henry Cejudo
|471
|2
|2
|2
|Marlon Moraes
|233
|3
|4
|4
|Cory Sandhagen
|199.5
|4
|3
|3
|Aljamain Sterling
|187
|5
|5
|7
|Pedro Munhoz
|153
|6
|6
|9
|Cody Garbrandt
|150
|7
|7
|5
|Petr Yan
|140
|8
|8
|12
|Rob Font
|124
|9
|9
|10
|Jimmie Rivera
|115.5
|10
|11
|14
|Song Yadong
|112
|11
|12
|Marlon Vera
|110
|12
|13
|11
|Cody Stamann
|102
|13
|14
|Nathaniel Wood
|97
|14
|15
|Ricky Simon
|93.5
|15
|16
|Brian Kelleher
|84.5
|15
|18
|15
|Urijah Faber
|84.5
|17
|19
|Eddie Wineland
|84
|18
|20
|Rani Yahya
|77.5
|19
|16
|6
|Raphael Assuncao
|72
|20
|22
|Raoni Barcelos
|67.5
|21
|21
|Manny Bermudez
|64.5
|22
|23
|Alejandro Perez
|62.5
|23
|24
|Luke Sanders
|59
|24
|25
|Louis Smolka
|54.5
|24
|25
|Said Nurmagomedov
|54.5
|26
|45
|Casey Kenney
|48
|26
|28
|Ray Borg
|48
|28
|30
|Ricardo Ramos
|45
|29
|31
|Jonathan Martinez
|44.5
|30
|32
|13
|John Dodson
|39
|31
|33
|Kyung Ho Kang
|37.5
|32
|34
|Jose Alberto Quinonez
|34.5
|33
|35
|Matthew Lopez
|33
|34
|36
|Montel Jackson
|32
|35
|37
|Andre Ewell
|29
|36
|39
|Brett Johns
|26.5
|37
|40
|Douglas Silva de Andrade
|26
|38
|38
|Brandon Davis
|25.5
|39
|42
|Khalid Taha
|25
|40
|41
|Frankie Saenz
|24.5
|40
|43
|Merab Dvalishvili
|24.5
|42
|44
|Andre Soukhamthath
|22
|43
|46
|Renan Barao
|18
|44
|47
|Mitch Gagnon
|17.5
|45
|48
|Teruto Ishihara
|16.5
|46
|49
|Guido Cannetti
|16
|47
|55
|Chris Gutierrez
|14.5
|48
|50
|Cole Smith
|10
|49
|51
|Sean O’Malley
|9.5
|50
|52
|Benito Lopez
|9
|51
|53
|Brad Katona
|8.5
|51
|53
|Pingyuan Liu
|8.5
|53
|NR
|Felipe Colares
|5
|53
|60
|Mario Bautista
|5
|55
|NR
|Geraldo de Freitas
|4.5
|55
|56
|Vince Morales
|4.5
|57
|57
|Aiemann Zahabi
|4
|58
|59
|Joby Sanchez
|3.5
|59
|60
|Anderson dos Santos
|0
|59
|60
|Boston Salmon
|0
|59
|60
|Carlos Huachin
|0
|59
|NR
|Domingo Pilarte
|0
|59
|NR
|Gabriel Silva
|0
|59
|60
|Grigory Popov
|0
|59
|60
|Jin Soo Son
|0
|59
|60
|Journey Newson
|0
|59
|60
|Martin Day
|0
|59
|60
|Nohelin Hernandez
|0
|59
|60
|Randy Costa
|0
|59
|60
|Ryan MacDonald
|0
|59
|60
|Su Mudaerji
|0
|59
|60
|Wuliji Buren
|0
Check back Monday for our flyweight rankings
