UFC Montevideo Prelim Breakout Star: Ciryl Gane

The Prelim Breakout Star is a once per event article that helps fans get to know those who will be entertaining them from the undercard. The intention of the article is not to bring attention to the most talented fighter on the preliminary card, but rather one that the common fan may have overlooked or underestimated.

As always, you never know what you’re going to get with a UFC fight night in a country they’ve never gone to. The prelims of UFC in Uruguay are a mixture of unknown names, newcomers, and a sprinkling of impressive veterans. So for this week’s segment, we decided to go with the newest of those newcomers.

Nickname – Bon Gamin

Affiliation – MMA Factory

From – Vircennes, France

Height – 6’5″

Weight – 245 lbs (Heavyweight)

Record – 3-0 (0-0 UFC)

What makes him impressive

Like any new heavyweight, people are lauding the power of Gane. Although he only has three professional fights, he’s put all three of his opponents away impressively. What’s most interesting about Gane is the way he does it though. With a Muay Thai background, he has the movement and strikes you would expect, but he also throws some really wild stuff. In the short sample of fights we’ve seen from Gane, we’ve already seen more than a few standing hammer fists along with some double punches as well. Although he can be a tad wild from time to time, this style is one that is sure to make fans out of the viewers.

Why he has been overlooked

The three fights is sure to be the main reason less people have heard of him. With that being said, he already does have a substantial following for someone of that level. Perhaps that’s because his opponents have a combined record of 16-2, which is far better than you’d expect for somebody in that stage of his career. With high level wins over such people as Adam Dyzcka, we can expect that the amount of hype he has is warranted and those that are overlooking him won’t be doing so for long.

What makes this a good match-up

Raphael Pessoa, like Gane, is a heavy-handed heavyweight. In addition, he also has a good game once it hits that mat and has scored a fair number of submissions. The difference in this fight though will be the speed. Pessoa is quite a bit slower than Gane and has had trouble closing the distance on opponents before. Gane, having a 12-fight Muay Thai career, is the type of fighter who is good at keeping opponents at range and punishing them if they rush in sloppily. As a result this is a perfect fight for Gane to showcase what he can do best.

Prelim Breakout Star Record: 179-74-1 (2 NC) (7 DNF)

