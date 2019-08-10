UFC Fight Night: Shevchenko vs Carmouche 2 Results

UFC Fight Night: Shevchenko vs Carmouche 2

Aug 10, 2019

Antel Arena

Montevideo, Uruguay

UFC Fight Night: Shevchenko vs Carmouche 2 Fight Card

Main Card (ESPN+ – 8:00 pm Eastern)

Women’s Flyweight Championship:

Valentina Shevchenko (17-3, #1 ranked women’s flyweight) vs Liz Carmouche (13-6, #23 ranked women’s flyweight)

Welterweights:

Vicente Luque (16-6-1, #14 ranked welterweight) vs Mike Perry (13-4, #25 ranked welterweight)

Featherweights:

Luiz Garagorri (11-0) vs Humberto Bandenay (14-6, 1 NC, #37 ranked featherweight)

Light Heavyweights:

Volkan Oezdemir (15-4, #13 ranked light heavyweight) vs Ilir Latifi (14-6, 1 NC, #11 ranked light heavyweight)

Middleweights:

Rodolfo Vieira (5-0) vs Oskar Piechota (11-1-1, #34 ranked middleweight)

Featherweights:

Enrique Barzola (15-4-1, #32 ranked featherweight) vs Bobby Moffett (14-4, #25 ranked featherweight)

Prelims (ESPN+ – 5:00 pm Eastern)

Heavyweights:

Ciryl Gane (2-0) vs Raphael Pessoa (9-0)

Women’s Strawweights:

Tecia Torres (10-4, #13 ranked women’s strawweight) vs Marina Rodriguez (11-0-1, #27 ranked women’s strawweight)

Flyweights:

Rogerio Bontorin (15-1, 1 NC, #10 ranked flyweight) vs Raulian Paiva (18-2, #13 ranked flyweight)

Bantamweights:

Geraldo de Freitas Jr (12-4, #55 ranked bantamweight) vs Chris Gutierrez (13-4, 1 NC, #55 ranked bantamweight)

Lightweights:

Rodrigo Vargas (10-2) vs Alex da Silva (20-2, #74 ranked lightweight) *** WINNER VIA UNANIMOUS DECISION

__________________________________

Welterweights:

Gilbert Burns (15-3, #28 ranked welterweight) vs Alexey Kunchenko (20-0, #21 ranked welterweight)

Women’s Flyweights:

Veronica Macedo (5-3-1, #32 ranked women’s flyweight) *** WINNER VIA SUBMISSION ARMBAR ROUND 1 (1:09)

Polyana Viana (10-3, #22 ranked women’s flyweight)

