UFC Fight Night: Shevchenko vs Carmouche 2 Pick 'Em Results

Congratulations to Isaac for winning our UFC Fight Night: Shevchenko vs Carmouche 2 Pick ‘Em Contest via tiebreaker! Next Pick ‘Em action will be for UFC 241 on Aug 17th. Thanks for playing!
Consensus Picks
Valentina Shevchenko – 100%
Vicente Luque – 68%
Luiz Garagorri – 60%
Volkan Oezdemir – 84%
Rodolfo Vieira – 76%
Consensus Overall Record in 2019: 74-38 (66%)
UFC Montevideo Pick ‘Em Results
|1
|Isaac
|12
|2
|Herman Martinez
|12
|2
|Sam Keary
|12
|4
|CDN420
|11
|4
|MMAinVA
|11
|6
|Caleb
|10
|6
|Cameron Walsh
|10
|6
|Frankie Dicristofano
|10
|9
|Brandon J Kaplan
|8
|9
|Josemari Oste Joaquin
|8
|9
|Kyle B
|8
|9
|Nathan H.
|8
|9
|Vic Rattanasithy
|8
|14
|Dave K.
|7
|14
|Derek imm
|7
|14
|Michael J.
|7
|14
|RyanC
|7
|14
|SternFan74
|7
|14
|The MMA Manifesto
|7
|20
|Abdalla
|6
|20
|James Weise
|6
|20
|larry chaput
|6
|20
|Rodney
|6
|24
|theJawas
|5
|25
|Neil H.
|4
|26
|Robert Oakes
|2
August Top Five
|1
|Sam Keary
|21
|2
|Herman Martinez
|16
|2
|Isaac
|16
|4
|CDN420
|15
|4
|MMAinVA
|15
|4
|Nathan H.
|15
2019 Overall Top Ten
|1
|Nathan H.
|152
|2
|MMAinVA
|142
|3
|Brandon Kaplan
|139
|4
|Dave K.
|138
|5
|Michael J.
|135
|6
|Herman Martinez
|134
|7
|CDN420
|133
|7
|Derek Imm
|133
|9
|Neil H.
|126
|10
|Sternfan74
|125
|10
|The MMA Manifesto
|125
