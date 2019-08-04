UFC Fight Night: Covington vs Lawler Pick 'Em Results

Congratulations to Sam Keary for winning our UFC Fight Night: Covington vs Lawler Pick ‘Em Contest! Next Pick ‘Em action will be for UFC Fight Night: Shevchenko vs Carmouche 2 on Aug 10th. Thanks for playing!
Consensus Picks
Colby Covington – 58%
Jim Miller – 65%
Nasrat Haqparast – 62%
Trevin Giles – 65%
Scott Holtzman – 77%
Consensus Overall Record in 2019: 69-38 (64%)
UFC Newark Pick ‘Em Results
|1
|Sam Keary
|9
|2
|Rodney
|8
|3
|Derek Imm
|7
|3
|Eric McIntosh
|7
|3
|Nathan H.
|7
|3
|Robert oakes
|7
|3
|SternFan74
|7
|8
|Michael J.
|6
|9
|Brandon Kaplan
|5
|9
|theJawas
|5
|11
|CDN420
|4
|11
|Dave K.
|4
|11
|Herman Martinez
|4
|11
|Isaac
|4
|11
|Kyle B
|4
|11
|larry chaput
|4
|11
|MMAinVA
|4
|11
|The MMA Manifesto
|4
|19
|Barry Oh
|3
|19
|Cameron Walsh
|3
|19
|Darryl Fitzgerald
|3
|19
|Vic Rattanasithy
|3
|19
|Zoltan Szorfi
|3
|24
|Elliot Benson
|2
|24
|James Weise
|2
|24
|Steve Risk
|2
|27
|Neil H.
|1
2019 Overall Top Ten
|1
|Nathan H.
|144
|2
|Brandon Kaplan
|131
|2
|Dave K.
|131
|2
|MMAinVA
|131
|5
|Michael J.
|128
|6
|Derek Imm
|126
|7
|CDN420
|122
|7
|Herman Martinez
|122
|7
|Neil H.
|122
|10
|Sternfan74
|118
|10
|The MMA Manifesto
|118
