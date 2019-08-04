UFC Fight Night: Covington vs Lawler Fighter Salaries, Incentive Pay, Attendance & Gate

Even in defeat, Robbie Lawler took home the biggest paycheck last night at UFC Fight Night: Covington vs Lawler.

Before we go any further, we should note that the New Jersey athletic commission doesn’t release fighter pay info, so none of the following salary data for the event is official. However, you can get a fairly accurate picture of a fighter’s pay based on official purse info released from past fights. So, based on that info, here is the estimated pay breakdown for the 24 fighters that traded blows at the event. But please remember – this is only an estimate, not official info.

Attendance: 10,427

Gate: $687,778

Robbie Lawler: $220,000 ($200,000 to show, $20,000 fight week incentive pay)

Jim Miller: $210,000 ($95,000 to show, $95,000 win bonus, $20,000 fight week incentive pay)

Colby Covington: $100,000 ($45,000 to show, $45,000 win bonus, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

Antonina Shevchenko: $93,500 ($20,000 to show, $20,000 win bonus, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Matt Schnell: $87,000 ($16,000 to show, $16,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Nasrat Haqparast: $82,000 ($14,000 to show, $14,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Clay Guida: $81,000 ($61,000 to show, $20,000 fight week incentive pay)

Gerald Meerschaert: $75,000 ($35,000 to show, $35,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Scott Holtzman: $74,200 ($33,000 to show, $33,000 win bonus, $3,200 from Ma for missing weight, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Lucie Pudilova: $69,000 ($14,000 to show, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Mickey Gall: $65,000 ($30,000 to show, $30,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Claudio Silva: $39,000 ($16,000 to show, $16,000 win bonus, $3,000 from Williams for missing weight, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Lauren Murphy: $29,000 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Kennedy Nzechukwu: $23,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Miranda Granger: $23,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Joaquim Silva: $21,000 ($16,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Trevin Giles: $20,000 ($16,000 to show, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Mara Romero Borella: $20,000 ($16,000 to show, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Dong Hyun Ma: $17,800 ($16,000 to show, $3,200 fine for missing weight, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Jordan Espinosa: $15,500 ($12,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Darko Stosic: $13,500 ($10,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Salim Touahri: $13,500 ($10,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Hannah Goldy: $13,500 ($10,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Cole Williams: $10,500 ($10,000 to show, $3,000 fine for missing weight, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)