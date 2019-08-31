Select Page

UFC Fight Night: Andrade vs Zhang Results

Posted by | Aug 31, 2019 | ,

UFC Fight Night: Andrade vs Zhang Results
By: |

UFC Fight Night: Andrade vs Zhang
Aug 31, 2019
Shenzhen Universade Sports Centre Arena
Shenzhen, Guangdong, China

UFC Fight Night: Andrade vs Zhang Results

Fight Card Ranking (strength of card on paper based on our exclusive Pound for Pound fighter rankings)

UFC Fight Night cards range between 9,900-3,200 points, with an average Fight Night card ranking 6,100

(click on fighter’s name for detailed scouting report)

(fighter ranking based on our exclusive Performance Based Ranking system – click fighter’s rank to check out the list)

Stream live sports and ESPN originals on ESPN+ for only $4.99 a month. Start your 7-day free trial today!

Main Card (ESPN+ – 6:00 am Eastern)

Women’s Stawweight Championship:
Jessica Andrade   (20-6,  #2 ranked women’s strawweight) vs

Weili Zhang   (19-1, #9 ranked women’s strawweight)**WINNER VIA TKO (KNEES & PUNCHES) – ROUND 1 (0:42)

Welterweights:
Li Jingliang    (16-5, #48 ranked welterweight)**WINNER VIA TKO (PUNCHES) – ROUND 3 (4:51)

vs Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos   (21-5, #17 ranked welterweight)

Flyweights:
Kai Kara-France    (19-7, 1 NC, #9 ranked flyweight)**WINNER VIA UNANIMOUS DECISION (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

vs Mark De La Rosa  (11-2, #8 ranked flyweight)

Welterweights:
Song Kenan  (14-4, #59 ranked welterweight)**WINNER VIA UNANIMOUS DECISION (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

vs Derrick Krantz  (22-11, #75 ranked welterweight)

Women’s Flyweights:
Yanan Wu   (10-2, #13 ranked women’s flyweight) vs

Mizuki Inoue   (13-5)**WINNER VIA SPLIT DECISION (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)

Prelims (ESPN – 3:00 am Eastern)

Middleweights:
Jun Yong Park   (9-3) vs

Anthony Hernandez   (7-1, #41 ranked middleweight)**WINNER VIA SUBMISSION (ANACONDA CHOKE) – ROUND 2 (4:39)

Bantamweights:
Su Mudaerji  (9-3, #59 ranked bantamweight)**WINNER VIA UNANIMOUS DECISION (30-26, 30-26, 30-25)

vs Andre Soukhamthath   (13-7, #32 ranked bantamweight)

Light Heavyweights:
Jung Da Un   (10-2)**WINNER VIA SUBMISSION (STANDING GUILLOTINE CHOKE) – ROUND 3 (2:00)

vs Khadis Ibragimov   (8-0)

Lightweights:
Damir Ismagulov   (18-2, #63 ranked lightweight)**WINNER VIA UNANIMOUS DECISION (30-26, 30-27, 30-27)

vs Thiago Moises  (12-3, #65 ranked lightweight)

Bantamweights:
Heili Alateng   (12-7-1)**WINNER VIA UNANIMOUS DECISION (29-27, 29-27, 29-27)

vs Danaa Batgerel   (6-1)

Women’s Bantamweights:
Karol Rosa   (11-3)**WINNER VIA SPLIT DECISION (28-29, 30-27, 29-28)

vs Lara Procopio   (6-0)

(The MMA Manifesto is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com)

MMA Manifesto, Updates

View the original article on MMA Manifesto: UFC Fight Night: Andrade vs Zhang Results



Related Posts

Dana White's Contender Series: Season 3, Week 7 Fighter Salaries

Dana White&#039;s Contender Series: Season 3, Week 7 Fighter Salaries

August 7, 2019

Nate Diaz Career Earnings

Nate Diaz Career Earnings

August 18, 2019

Dana White's Contender Series: Season 3, Week 10 Fight Card

Dana White&#039;s Contender Series: Season 3, Week 10 Fight Card

August 27, 2019

UFC Career Fighter Earnings

UFC Career Fighter Earnings

August 20, 2019

Spielen Sie Online Casino Echtes Geld mit OnlineCasinoHEX Deutschland

Nya Svenska Casino

Calendar

Thrills Casino

Queenvegas Casino