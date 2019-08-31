UFC Fight Night: Andrade vs Zhang
Aug 31, 2019
Shenzhen Universade Sports Centre Arena
Shenzhen, Guangdong, China
UFC Fight Night: Andrade vs Zhang Results
Fight Card Ranking (strength of card on paper based on our exclusive Pound for Pound fighter rankings)
UFC Fight Night cards range between 9,900-3,200 points, with an average Fight Night card ranking 6,100
Main Card (ESPN+ – 6:00 am Eastern)
Women’s Stawweight Championship:
Jessica Andrade (20-6, #2 ranked women’s strawweight) vs
Weili Zhang (19-1, #9 ranked women’s strawweight)**WINNER VIA TKO (KNEES & PUNCHES) – ROUND 1 (0:42)
Welterweights:
Li Jingliang (16-5, #48 ranked welterweight)**WINNER VIA TKO (PUNCHES) – ROUND 3 (4:51)
vs Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos (21-5, #17 ranked welterweight)
Flyweights:
Kai Kara-France (19-7, 1 NC, #9 ranked flyweight)**WINNER VIA UNANIMOUS DECISION (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)
vs Mark De La Rosa (11-2, #8 ranked flyweight)
Welterweights:
Song Kenan (14-4, #59 ranked welterweight)**WINNER VIA UNANIMOUS DECISION (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
vs Derrick Krantz (22-11, #75 ranked welterweight)
Women’s Flyweights:
Yanan Wu (10-2, #13 ranked women’s flyweight) vs
Mizuki Inoue (13-5)**WINNER VIA SPLIT DECISION (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)
Prelims (ESPN – 3:00 am Eastern)
Middleweights:
Jun Yong Park (9-3) vs
Anthony Hernandez (7-1, #41 ranked middleweight)**WINNER VIA SUBMISSION (ANACONDA CHOKE) – ROUND 2 (4:39)
Bantamweights:
Su Mudaerji (9-3, #59 ranked bantamweight)**WINNER VIA UNANIMOUS DECISION (30-26, 30-26, 30-25)
vs Andre Soukhamthath (13-7, #32 ranked bantamweight)
Light Heavyweights:
Jung Da Un (10-2)**WINNER VIA SUBMISSION (STANDING GUILLOTINE CHOKE) – ROUND 3 (2:00)
vs Khadis Ibragimov (8-0)
Lightweights:
Damir Ismagulov (18-2, #63 ranked lightweight)**WINNER VIA UNANIMOUS DECISION (30-26, 30-27, 30-27)
vs Thiago Moises (12-3, #65 ranked lightweight)
Bantamweights:
Heili Alateng (12-7-1)**WINNER VIA UNANIMOUS DECISION (29-27, 29-27, 29-27)
vs Danaa Batgerel (6-1)
Women’s Bantamweights:
Karol Rosa (11-3)**WINNER VIA SPLIT DECISION (28-29, 30-27, 29-28)
vs Lara Procopio (6-0)
