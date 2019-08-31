UFC Fight Night: Andrade vs Zhang

Aug 31, 2019

Shenzhen Universade Sports Centre Arena

Shenzhen, Guangdong, China

UFC Fight Night: Andrade vs Zhang Results

Main Card (ESPN+ – 6:00 am Eastern)

Women’s Stawweight Championship:

Jessica Andrade (20-6, #2 ranked women’s strawweight) vs

Weili Zhang (19-1, #9 ranked women’s strawweight)**WINNER VIA TKO (KNEES & PUNCHES) – ROUND 1 (0:42)

vs Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos (21-5, #17 ranked welterweight)

vs Mark De La Rosa (11-2, #8 ranked flyweight)

vs Derrick Krantz (22-11, #75 ranked welterweight)

Women’s Flyweights:(10-2,) vs

Mizuki Inoue (13-5)**WINNER VIA SPLIT DECISION (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)

Prelims (ESPN – 3:00 am Eastern)

Middleweights:

Jun Yong Park (9-3) vs

Anthony Hernandez (7-1, #41 ranked middleweight)**WINNER VIA SUBMISSION (ANACONDA CHOKE) – ROUND 2 (4:39)

vs Andre Soukhamthath (13-7, #32 ranked bantamweight)

Light Heavyweights:(10-2)

vs Khadis Ibragimov (8-0)

vs Thiago Moises (12-3, #65 ranked lightweight)

Bantamweights:(12-7-1)

vs Danaa Batgerel (6-1)

Women’s Bantamweights:(11-3)

vs Lara Procopio (6-0)

