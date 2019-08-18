UFC 241 Fighter Salaries, Incentive Pay, Attendance & Gate

By:

Attendance: 17,304

Gate: $3,237,032

Stipe Miocic: $830,000 ($750,000 to show, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $30,000 fight week incentive pay)

Daniel Cormier: $540,000 ($500,000 to show, $40,000 fight week incentive pay)

Nate Diaz: $270,000 ($250,000 to show, $20,000 fight week incentive pay)

Yoel Romero: $210,000 ($150,000 to show, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

Derek Brunson: $205,000 ($95,000 to show, $95,000 win bonus, $15,000 fight week incentive pay)

Anthony Pettis: $175,000 ($155,000 to show, $20,000 fight week incentive pay)

Paulo Costa: $174,000 ($60,000 to show, $60,000 win bonus, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Khama Worthy: $77,500 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Gabriel Benitez: $45,000 ($40,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Sodiq Yusuff: $31,500 ($14,000 to show, $14,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Ian Heinisch: $28,500 ($25,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Devonte Smith: $26,500 ($23,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

$30,000 fight week incentive pay)

$30,000 fight week incentive pay)

$30,000 fight week incentive pay)

$30,000 fight week incentive pay)

$30,000 fight week incentive pay)

$30,000 fight week incentive pay)

$30,000 fight week incentive pay)

$30,000 fight week incentive pay)

$30,000 fight week incentive pay)

$30,000 fight week incentive pay)

$30,000 fight week incentive pay)

$30,000 fight week incentive pay)