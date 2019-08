UFC 241: Cormier vs Miocic 2

Aug 17, 2019

Honda Center

Anaheim, California

UFC 241: Cormier vs Miocic 2 Results

Fight Card Ranking (strength of card on paper based on our exclusive Pound for Pound fighter rankings)

Main Card (PPV – 10:00 pm Eastern)

Heavyweight Championship:

Daniel Cormier (22-1, 1 NC, #1 ranked heavyweight) vs Stipe Miocic (18-3, #2 ranked heavyweight)

Welterweights:

Anthony Pettis (22-8, #9 ranked welterweight) vs Nate Diaz (19-11, #28 ranked welterweight)

Middleweights:

Yoel Romero (13-3, #4 ranked middleweight) vs Paulo Costa (12-0, #9 ranked middleweight)

Featherweights:

Gabriel Benitez (21-6, #18 ranked featherweight) vs Sodiq Yusuff (9-1, #30 ranked featherweight)

Middleweights:

Derek Brunson (19-7, #6 ranked middleweight) vs Ian Heinisch (13-1, #12 ranked middleweight)

Prelims (ESPN – 8:00 pm Eastern)

Lightweights:

Devonte Smith (10-1, #43 ranked lightweight) vs Khama Worthy (14-6)

Bantamweights:

Raphael Assuncao (27-6, #16 ranked bantamweight) vs Cory Sandhagen (11-1, #4 ranked bantamweight)

Lightweights:

Christos Giagos (10-1-1, #56 ranked lightweight) vs Drakkar Klose (10-1-1, #42 ranked lightweight)

Bantamweights:

Manny Bermudez (14-0, #21 ranked bantamweight) vs Casey Kenney (12-1-1, #45 ranked bantamweight)

Early Prelims (UFC Fight Pass – 6:30 pm Eastern)

Women’s Strawweights:

Hannah Cifers (9-3, #27 ranked women’s strawweight) vs Jodie Esquibel (6-5, #31 ranked women’s strawweight)

Bantamweights:

Kyung Ho-Kang (15-8, 1 NC, #33 ranked bantamweight) vs Brandon Davis (10-5, #38 ranked bantamweight)

Women’s Flyweights:

Sabina Mazo (6-1, #32 ranked women’s flyweight) *** WINNER VIA UNANIMOUS DECISION (30-25 x 2, 30-24)

vs Shana Dobson (3-2, #18 ranked women’s flyweight)

