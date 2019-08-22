Top Ten Earning Women's MMA Fighters

(fighters with a * beside their name have either estimated or non-current info)

Figures represent a fighter’s payout per fight

(updated after UFC 241)

Top Ten Earning Women’s Fighters

Total Show Win Bonus 1 Amanda Nunes $ 500,000 $ 300,000 $ 200,000 2 Holly Holm $ 300,000 $ 300,000 $ – 3 Valentina Shevchenko* $ 220,000 $ 110,000 $ 110,000 4 Rose Namajunas* $ 210,000 $ 105,000 $ 105,000 5 Michelle Waterson* $ 120,000 $ 60,000 $ 60,000 6 Claudia Gadelha $ 102,000 $ 51,000 $ 51,000 7 Cortney Casey $ 100,000 $ 50,000 $ 50,000 7 Jessica Andrade* $ 100,000 $ 100,000 $ – 7 Jessica Eye* $ 100,000 $ 100,000 $ – 7 Joanna Jedrzejczyk* $ 100,000 $ 100,000 $ – 7 Liz Carmouche* $ 100,000 $ 100,000 $ –

Other weight classes:

Flyweights

Bantamweights

Featherweights

Lightweights

Welterweights

Middleweights

Light Heavyweights

Heavyweights

(The MMA Manifesto is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com)