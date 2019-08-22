Select Page

Top Ten Earning Women&#039;s MMA Fighters

Aug 22, 2019

Top Ten Earning Women's MMA Fighters
By: |

Jun 8, 2019; Chicago, IL, USA; Valentina Shevchenko (red gloves) dances with the championship belt after defeating Jessica Eye (not pictured) during UFC 238 at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports

(fighters with a * beside their name have either estimated or non-current info)

Figures represent a fighter’s payout per fight

(updated after UFC 241)

Top Ten Earning Women’s Fighters

 Total   Show   Win Bonus 
1 Amanda Nunes  $   500,000  $   300,000  $    200,000
2 Holly Holm  $   300,000  $   300,000  $            –
3 Valentina Shevchenko*  $   220,000  $   110,000  $    110,000
4 Rose Namajunas*  $   210,000  $   105,000  $    105,000
5 Michelle Waterson*  $   120,000  $     60,000  $      60,000
6 Claudia Gadelha  $   102,000  $     51,000  $      51,000
7 Cortney Casey  $   100,000  $     50,000  $      50,000
7 Jessica Andrade*  $   100,000  $   100,000  $            –
7 Jessica Eye*  $   100,000  $   100,000  $            –
7 Joanna Jedrzejczyk*  $   100,000  $   100,000  $            –
7 Liz Carmouche*  $   100,000  $   100,000  $            –

Other weight classes:

Flyweights
Bantamweights
Featherweights
Lightweights
Welterweights
Middleweights
Light Heavyweights
Heavyweights

(The MMA Manifesto is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com)

MMA Manifesto, MMA Manifesto Salary Data

View the original article on MMA Manifesto: Top Ten Earning Women's MMA Fighters



