Top Ten Earning MMA Welterweights

(fighters with a * beside their name have either estimated or non-current info)

Figures represent a fighter’s payout per fight

(updated after UFC 241)

Top Ten Earning Welterweights

Total Show Win Bonus 1 Tyron Woodley $ 500,000 $ 500,000 2 Ben Askren $ 370,000 $ 210,000 $ 160,000 3 Kamaru Usman $ 350,000 $ 350,000 $ – 4 Anthony Pettis $ 310,000 $ 155,000 $ 155,000 5 Robbie Lawler $ 300,000 $ 200,000 $ 100,000 6 Nate Diaz $ 250,000 $ 250,000 $ – 7 Rafael dos Anjos* $ 240,000 $ 120,000 $ 120,000 7 Stephen Thompson $ 240,000 $ 120,000 $ 120,000 9 Carlos Condit $ 230,000 $ 115,000 $ 115,000 10 Diego Sanchez $ 206,000 $ 103,000 $ 103,000

