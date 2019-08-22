Top Ten Earning MMA Lightweights

Top Ten Earning Lightweights
|Total
|Show
|Win Bonus
|1
|Khabib Nurmagomedov
|$ 2,000,000
|$ 2,000,000
|$ –
|2
|Donald Cerrone*
|$ 350,000
|$ 175,000
|$ 175,000
|3
|B.J. Penn
|$ 300,000
|$ 150,000
|$ 150,000
|4
|Dustin Poirier
|$ 250,000
|$ 250,000
|$ –
|5
|Justin Gaethje*
|$ 240,000
|$ 120,000
|$ 120,000
|6
|Charles Oliveira*
|$ 200,000
|$ 100,000
|$ 100,000
|7
|Jim Miller*
|$ 190,000
|$ 95,000
|$ 95,000
|8
|Tony Ferguson*
|$ 170,000
|$ 160,000
|$ 10,000
|9
|Dan Hooker*
|$ 150,000
|$ 75,000
|$ 75,000
|9
|Edson Barboza*
|$ 150,000
|$ 75,000
|$ 75,000
Other weight classes:
