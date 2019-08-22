Top Ten Earning MMA Light Heavyweights

(fighters with a * beside their name have either estimated or non-current info)

Figures represent a fighter’s payout per fight

(updated after UFC 241)

Top Ten Earning Light Heavyweights

Total Show Win Bonus 1 Chris Weidman* $ 600,000 $ 300,000 $ 300,000 2 Jon Jones $ 500,000 $ 500,000 $ – 3 Luke Rockhold $ 350,000 $ 200,000 $ 150,000 3 Thiago Santos $ 350,000 $ 350,000 $ – 5 Chael Sonnen (Bellator) $ 300,000 $ 300,000 $ – 6 Mauricio ‘Shogun’ Rua* $ 265,000 $ 195,000 $ 70,000 7 Antonio Rogerio Nogueira* $ 216,000 $ 128,000 $ 88,000 8 Glover Teixeira $ 210,000 $ 105,000 $ 105,000 9 Ilir Latifi* $ 180,000 $ 90,000 $ 90,000

