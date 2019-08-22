Select Page

Top Ten Earning MMA Light Heavyweights

Posted by | Aug 22, 2019 | ,

By: |

UNIONDALE, NY – JULY 22: Chris Weidman (R) and father Charlie Weidman celebrate Weidman’s submission win during his UFC Fight Night middleweight bout at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum on July 22, 2017 in Uniondale, New York. (Photo by Ed Mulholland/Getty Images)

(fighters with a * beside their name have either estimated or non-current info)

Figures represent a fighter’s payout per fight

(updated after UFC 241)

Top Ten Earning Light Heavyweights

Total Show Win Bonus
1 Chris Weidman*  $       600,000  $         300,000  $            300,000
2 Jon Jones  $       500,000  $         500,000  $                    –
3 Luke Rockhold  $       350,000  $         200,000  $            150,000
3 Thiago Santos  $       350,000  $         350,000  $                    –
5 Chael Sonnen (Bellator)  $       300,000  $         300,000  $                    –
6 Mauricio ‘Shogun’ Rua*  $       265,000  $         195,000  $             70,000
7 Antonio Rogerio Nogueira*  $       216,000  $         128,000  $             88,000
8 Glover Teixeira  $       210,000  $         105,000  $            105,000
9 Ilir Latifi*  $       180,000  $           90,000  $             90,000

