Top Ten Earning MMA Flyweights

(fighters with a * beside their name have either estimated or non-current info)

Figures represent a fighter’s payout per fight

(updated after UFC 241)

Total Show Win Bonus
1 Henry Cejudo*  $350,000  $   350,000  $           –
2 Joseph Benavidez*  $158,000  $     79,000  $     79,000
3 Jussier Formiga*  $  98,000  $     49,000  $     49,000
4 John Moraga*  $  80,000  $     40,000  $     40,000
5 Wilson Reis  $  68,000  $     34,000  $     34,000
6 Deiveson Figueiredo*  $  46,000  $     23,000  $     23,000
7 Alex Perez  $  44,000  $     22,000  $     22,000
7 Ray Borg*  $  44,000  $     22,000  $     22,000
9 Alexandre Pantoja*  $  40,000  $     20,000  $     20,000
10 Matt Schnell*  $  32,000  $     16,000  $     16,000

Other weight classes:

Women’s
Bantamweights
Featherweights
Lightweights
Welterweights
Middleweights
Light Heavyweights
Heavyweights

MMA Manifesto, MMA Manifesto Salary Data

View the original article on MMA Manifesto: Top Ten Earning MMA Flyweights



