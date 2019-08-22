Top Ten Earning MMA Flyweights

(fighters with a * beside their name have either estimated or non-current info)

Figures represent a fighter’s payout per fight

(updated after UFC 241)

Stream live sports and ESPN originals on ESPN+ for only $4.99 a month. Start your 7-day free trial today!

Top Ten Earning Flyweights

Total Show Win Bonus 1 Henry Cejudo* $350,000 $ 350,000 $ – 2 Joseph Benavidez* $158,000 $ 79,000 $ 79,000 3 Jussier Formiga* $ 98,000 $ 49,000 $ 49,000 4 John Moraga* $ 80,000 $ 40,000 $ 40,000 5 Wilson Reis $ 68,000 $ 34,000 $ 34,000 6 Deiveson Figueiredo* $ 46,000 $ 23,000 $ 23,000 7 Alex Perez $ 44,000 $ 22,000 $ 22,000 7 Ray Borg* $ 44,000 $ 22,000 $ 22,000 9 Alexandre Pantoja* $ 40,000 $ 20,000 $ 20,000 10 Matt Schnell* $ 32,000 $ 16,000 $ 16,000

Other weight classes:

Women’s

Bantamweights

Featherweights

Lightweights

Welterweights

Middleweights

Light Heavyweights

Heavyweights