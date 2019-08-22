(fighters with a * beside their name have either estimated or non-current info)
Figures represent a fighter’s payout per fight
(updated after UFC 241)
Top Ten Earning Flyweights
|Total
|Show
|Win Bonus
|1
|Henry Cejudo*
|$350,000
|$ 350,000
|$ –
|2
|Joseph Benavidez*
|$158,000
|$ 79,000
|$ 79,000
|3
|Jussier Formiga*
|$ 98,000
|$ 49,000
|$ 49,000
|4
|John Moraga*
|$ 80,000
|$ 40,000
|$ 40,000
|5
|Wilson Reis
|$ 68,000
|$ 34,000
|$ 34,000
|6
|Deiveson Figueiredo*
|$ 46,000
|$ 23,000
|$ 23,000
|7
|Alex Perez
|$ 44,000
|$ 22,000
|$ 22,000
|7
|Ray Borg*
|$ 44,000
|$ 22,000
|$ 22,000
|9
|Alexandre Pantoja*
|$ 40,000
|$ 20,000
|$ 20,000
|10
|Matt Schnell*
|$ 32,000
|$ 16,000
|$ 16,000
View the original article on MMA Manifesto: Top Ten Earning MMA Flyweights