Top Ten Earning MMA Featherweights

Posted by | Aug 22, 2019 | ,

By:

Apr 21, 2018; Atlantic City, NJ, USA; Frankie Edgar (red gloves) fights Cub Swanson (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Atlantic City Boardwalk Hall. Mandatory Credit: Noah K. Murray-USA TODAY Sports

(fighters with a * beside their name have either estimated or non-current info)

Figures represent a fighter’s payout per fight

(updated after UFC Rochester)

Total Show Win Bonus
1 Max Holloway*  $   350,000  $   350,000
2 Brian Ortega*  $   250,000  $   250,000  $          –
2 Frankie Edgar*  $   250,000  $   250,000  $          –
4 Jose Aldo*  $   220,000  $   110,000  $  110,000
5 Gilbert Melendez  $   200,000  $   200,000  $          –
6 Alexander Volkanovski*  $   135,000  $     70,000  $    65,000
7 Jeremy Stephens  $   134,000  $     67,000  $    67,000
8 Cub Swanson*  $   130,000  $     90,000  $    40,000
9 Darren Elkins  $   124,000  $     62,000  $    62,000
10 Alex Caceres*  $   110,000  $     55,000  $    55,000
10 Ricardo Lamas*  $   110,000  $     55,000  $    55,000
10 Zabit Magomedsharipov  $   110,000  $     55,000  $    55,000

Other weight classes:

Women’s
Flyweights
Bantamweights
Lightweights
Welterweights
Middleweights
Light Heavyweights
Heavyweights

MMA Manifesto, MMA Manifesto Salary Data

