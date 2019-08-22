(fighters with a * beside their name have either estimated or non-current info)
Figures represent a fighter’s payout per fight
(updated after UFC Rochester)
Top Ten Earning Featherweights
|Total
|Show
|Win Bonus
|1
|Max Holloway*
|$ 350,000
|$ 350,000
|2
|Brian Ortega*
|$ 250,000
|$ 250,000
|$ –
|2
|Frankie Edgar*
|$ 250,000
|$ 250,000
|$ –
|4
|Jose Aldo*
|$ 220,000
|$ 110,000
|$ 110,000
|5
|Gilbert Melendez
|$ 200,000
|$ 200,000
|$ –
|6
|Alexander Volkanovski*
|$ 135,000
|$ 70,000
|$ 65,000
|7
|Jeremy Stephens
|$ 134,000
|$ 67,000
|$ 67,000
|8
|Cub Swanson*
|$ 130,000
|$ 90,000
|$ 40,000
|9
|Darren Elkins
|$ 124,000
|$ 62,000
|$ 62,000
|10
|Alex Caceres*
|$ 110,000
|$ 55,000
|$ 55,000
|10
|Ricardo Lamas*
|$ 110,000
|$ 55,000
|$ 55,000
|10
|Zabit Magomedsharipov
|$ 110,000
|$ 55,000
|$ 55,000
Other weight classes:
Women’s
Flyweights
Bantamweights
Lightweights
Welterweights
Middleweights
Light Heavyweights
Heavyweights
View the original article on MMA Manifesto: Top Ten Earning MMA Featherweights