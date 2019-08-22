Top Ten Earning MMA Featherweights

(fighters with a * beside their name have either estimated or non-current info)

Figures represent a fighter’s payout per fight

(updated after UFC Rochester)

Top Ten Earning Featherweights

Total Show Win Bonus 1 Max Holloway* $ 350,000 $ 350,000 2 Brian Ortega* $ 250,000 $ 250,000 $ – 2 Frankie Edgar* $ 250,000 $ 250,000 $ – 4 Jose Aldo* $ 220,000 $ 110,000 $ 110,000 5 Gilbert Melendez $ 200,000 $ 200,000 $ – 6 Alexander Volkanovski* $ 135,000 $ 70,000 $ 65,000 7 Jeremy Stephens $ 134,000 $ 67,000 $ 67,000 8 Cub Swanson* $ 130,000 $ 90,000 $ 40,000 9 Darren Elkins $ 124,000 $ 62,000 $ 62,000 10 Alex Caceres* $ 110,000 $ 55,000 $ 55,000 10 Ricardo Lamas* $ 110,000 $ 55,000 $ 55,000 10 Zabit Magomedsharipov $ 110,000 $ 55,000 $ 55,000

