Top Ten Earning MMA Bantamweights

(fighters with a * beside their name have either estimated info)

Figures represent a fighter’s payout per fight

(updated after UFC 241)

Total Show Win Bonus 1 Henry Cejudo* $ 350,000 $ 350,000 $ – 2 Urijah Faber $ 340,000 $ 170,000 $ 170,000 3 Cody Garbrandt $ 260,000 $ 130,000 $ 130,000 4 Raphael Assuncao $ 158,000 $ 79,000 $ 79,000 5 Cory Sandhagen $ 154,000 $ 77,000 $ 77,000 6 Aljamain Sterling* $ 150,000 $ 75,000 $ 75,000 7 Jimmie Rivera* $ 136,000 $ 68,000 $ 68,000 8 Renan Barao $ 106,000 $ 53,000 $ 53,000 9 Pedro Munhoz* $ 102,000 $ 51,000 $ 51,000 10 Marlon Moraes* $ 100,000 $ 100,000 $ – 10 Rani Yahya* $ 100,000 $ 50,000 $ 50,000

Other weight classes:

Flyweights

Bantamweights

Featherweights

Lightweights

Welterweights

Middleweights

Light Heavyweights

Heavyweights

Women’s