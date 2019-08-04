Select Page

The Statistical Star of UFC Newark: Colby Covington

Aug 3, 2019; Newark, NJ, USA; Colby Covington (red gloves) reacts against Robbie Lawler (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Mixed martial arts may not have reached its statistical revolution stage like other sports (and perhaps it never will given its primordial nature), but there is still plenty of good data out there.  So, following each UFC event, The MMA Manifesto will parse the numbers provided by FightMetric and target which pugilist enjoyed the best statistical night.

Colby Covington (vs Robbie Lawler)

Key Stats: 

outstruck opponent 201 to 82 (179-89 significant strikes)
10 takedowns

Chaos put it on Ruthless last night.

