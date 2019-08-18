Select Page

The Statistical Star of UFC 241: Nate Diaz

August 17, 2019; Anaheim, CA, USA; Nate Diaz following his match against Anthony Pettis during UFC 241 at Honda Center. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Mixed martial arts may not have reached its statistical revolution stage like other sports (and perhaps it never will given its primordial nature), but there is still plenty of good data out there.  So, following each UFC event, The MMA Manifesto will parse the numbers provided by FightMetric and target which pugilist enjoyed the best statistical night.

Nate Diaz (vs Anthony Pettis)

Key Stats: 

outstruck opponent 205 to 86 (114-69 significant strikes)
56% significant strike %
1 takedown
4 guard passes
1 reversal
1 knockdown

Nate made a triumphant octagon return last night, and put up some impressive numbers.

