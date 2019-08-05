The Non-UFC Fighter Rankings: Aug 5/19

The Rankings are just that – The MMA Manifesto’s rankings of the best fighters in mixed martial arts today. Check back every Monday and Friday for our rankings of a different weight class. Next up: Non-UFC Fighters
Voting Panel: Jeff Fox, Daniel Vreeland, Ryan MacDonald, Kurt Killberg and Ricky Leone.
*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings
Non-UFC Fighter Rankings
1) (Last Ranking – 1) Ryan Bader – Bellator Heavyweight & Light Heavyweight Champion – 44 (out of 50) points
Record: 27-5
Last Five Fights: 5-0
Record vs Top 10: 2-0 (W-Davis, W-Davis)
Next Fight: vs Cheick Kongo – Bellator 226 – Sept 7th
Record: 29-3-1
Last Five Fights: 4-1
Record vs Top 10: 1-0 (W-Horiguchi)
Next Fight: vs Danny Kingad – ONE Championship: Century – Oct 13th
On to the championship finals for DJ.
3) (NR) Rafael Lovato Jr – Bellator Middleweight Champion – 32 points
Record: 10-0
Last Five Fights: 5-0
Record vs Top 10: 1-0 (W-Mousasi)
Next Fight: TBA
Record: 28-2
Last Five Fights: 5-0
Record vs Top 10: 0-1 (L-Johnson)
Next Fight: vs Kai Asakura – Rizin 18 – Aug 18th
Record: 45-7-2
Last Five Fights: 4-1
Record vs Top 10: 1-1 (L-Lovato, W-MacDonald)
Next Fight: TBA
Champion no more.
6) (6) Patricio ‘Pitbull’ Freire – Bellator Lightweight & Featherweight Champion – 24 points
Record: 29-4
Last Five Fights: 4-1
Record vs Top 10: 0-0
Next Fight: vs Juan Archuleta – Bellator 227 – Sept 28th
7) (5) Rory MacDonald – Bellator Welterweight Champion – 19 points
Record: 21-5-1
Last Five Fights: 3-1-1
Record vs Top 10: 1-1 (L-Mousasi, W-Lima)
Next Fight: vs #9 Douglas Lima – TBA
We might be seeing the beginning of the end of Rory Mac in the cage.
8) (7) Ilima-Lei Macfarlane – Bellator Women’s Flyweight Champion – 17 points
Record: 10-0
Last Five Fights: 5-0
Record vs Top 10: 0-0
Next Fight: TBA
Bellator 213 was a superstar-making performance by The Ilimanator on her home turf of Hawaii.
Record: 31-7
Last Five Fights: 4-1
Record vs Top 10: 0-1 (L-MacDonald)
Next Fight: vs #7 Rory MacDonald – TBA
Record: 20-5, 1 NC
Last Five Fights: 3-2
Record vs Top 10: 0-2 (L-Bader, L-Bader)
Next Fight: TBA
Bubbling under: Julia Budd, Vadim Nemkov, Michael Chandler, Jon Fitch, Lyoto Machida, Christian Lee, Timofey Nastyukhin, Kayla Harrison, Anatoly Tokov, Aung La Nsang
