The Livest Dog at UFC Shenzhen: Weili Zhang

Name: Weili Zhang

Opponent: Jessica Andrade

Odds: +158 (bet $100 to win $158)

Jessica Andrade comes into this fight as a favorite for two reasons. Firstly, she’s the champion. They tend to get the benefit of the doubt. Secondly, she’s coming off of a highlight reel finish. So it’s not surprising that the money is coming in on her or that the bookmakers would install her as a favorite.

However, let’s look at the facts that make this a good matchup for Zhang. Andrade relies heavily on power, both in her punches and her grappling. Zhang is so much bigger and possibly more muscular than Andrade. This should make it hard for Andrade to fight her kind of fight. Zhang is also much taller and fights longer than Andrade. As we saw with Andrade’s last fight, she had some issues with fighters who use distance well against her in the striking department.

Combine those factors and we may have our first eastern Asian champion this weekend, and she could make you some money.







